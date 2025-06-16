The Home Page | In Pursuit of the Perfect Playhouse

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 15, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter



The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is soliciting design concepts for the next round of casitas to be built in the garden’s back country. Designers — both pro and amateur — are encouraged to “employ thoughtful design, incorporate sustainable materials, and integrate seamlessly with the Garden grounds,” as they put forth their ideas. Up to four finalists will be notified on July 20, and will receive a $5,000 stipend to construct their casita, which will debut in October. Run, skip, and hop on over to their website for the details.

NOTE: I’m out of the office for the next few weeks, but we want to keep your inbox warm while I’m away. Below, find a couple of current homes for sale to tickle your taste buds. Read this week’s real estate section or peruse today’s open house listings for more, and I’ll be back before you know it! —Sarah

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Courtesy

The Alisal Ranch, located at 690 Rancho Alisal Drive, is vacant and ready for its new owner. Sip coffee in the a.m. or wine in the afternoon on the Trex deck that runs from one end of the house to the other. Dine outside under the covered deck. The home features an open-concept, updated kitchen with newer appliances and new cabinets and counters; beautiful hardwood flooring; and a gorgeous stone fireplace that ties the living room, dining room, kitchen, and den together. Represented by Susan Beckmann.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Courtesy

Nestled minutes from the pristine beaches, vibrant downtown Santa Barbara, and the elegance of Montecito, 120 Polo Way offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of California’s most coveted coastline. This brand-new luxury residence features four bedrooms and five bathrooms and is thoughtfully crafted in a coastal modern farmhouse style. Designed for both elegance and ease, the property boasts an open floor plan, airy interior, and seamless transitions to a generous outdoor living spaces — perfect for savoring the coastal breeze and golden sunsets. Shown by the Calcagno & Hamilton Group, and open today from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

