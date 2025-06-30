This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 29, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Even if this isn’t your personal style, check out all the details of this before-and-after transformation. The flooring, cabinets, counters, pantry, window treatments. It’s a lot! Now for the true reveal: all of this is done DIY. Best of all, Arthty Ragupathy, the lovely homeowner responsible for this Instagrammable magic, offers step-by-step guidelines on colors, materials, and how-to tutorials. Some of her finds are Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, and she shows us how she styles them, and even offers specific search terms to help kickstart your treasure hunting. She takes away all of our excuses. It’s a good day to DIY!



NOTE: I’m out of the office for the next few weeks, but we want to keep your in box warm while I’m away. Below, find a couple of current homes for sale to tickle your taste buds. Read this week’s real estate section or peruse today’s open house listings for more, and I’ll be back before you know it! —Sarah

This Week’s Cover Home:

A century ago, architect George Washington Smith designed a private residence at the top of Plaza Rubio for Margaret Andrews, who developed the street and its original seven Spanish homes. This magnificent Spanish classic, the Andrews House, still presides over her vision, preserving today’s Mission Historical Park and Rose Garden, the epitome of Santa Barbara’s beauty and grace for generations to come. The home at 530 Plaza Rubio is represented by Morton B. Maizlish, and is a feast for the senses and the soul.

Today’s Featured Open House:

Enjoy the ultimate American Riviera lifestyle in this exquisite oceanfront estate resting on a gracious half-acre of prime California coastline. The home at 1547 Shoreline Drive is an inspiring contemporary residence meticulously designed and crafted by noted architect Tom Ochsner, with the goal of creating a sophisticated yet casual resort-style retreat. Shown by Chris Palme, and open today from 1-4 p.m.

This Week’s Issue:



This week’s issue offers a plethora of content, both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour, or while you’re relaxing in the backyard. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!