We love Santa Barbara for its famous climate, mountains-to-the-sea topography, walkable downtown with architectural treasures like the courthouse and queen of the missions, and so much more. Did you know that Santa Barbara also boasts more than 80 murals? From alleyways to chapels, from 1930’s WPA works to futuristic funk zone fun, a bounty of public art is open to all and free to enjoy. Santa Barbara Beautiful has gathered these works of art into an interactive guide with a map for your touring pleasure. “Hurry Home” shown above, is by Phoebe Brunner.



NOTE: I’m out of the office for the next few weeks, but we want to keep your in box warm while I’m away. Below, find a couple of current homes for sale to tickle your taste buds. Read this week’s real estate section or peruse today’s open house listings for more, and I’ll be back before you know it! —Sarah

This Week’s Cover Home:

At once elemental and expressive, The Skog House stands as a rare Brutalist landmark in Santa Barbara’s architectural landscape. Designed by JF Strickland and flawlessly reimagined by Ferguson-Ettinger, the residence, located at 1944 Eucalyptus Hill Road, engages the hillside with conviction — its bold geometric forms and cantilevered volumes emerging from the terrain in a choreographed dialogue of mass and void. The raw concrete plaster exterior, intentionally left to weather with time, contrasts with rich mahogany paneled doors and lintels, rift-sawn oak paneling, and a combination of teak and ipe wood. Represented by David Kim, and open today from 1-4.

Today’s Featured Open House:

Nestled on one of Montecito’s most picturesque half-acre parcels, 504 Hodges Lane is an enchanting property offering a private sanctuary just moments from the Upper Village. Behind lush, garden-lined fences, a beautifully reimagined completely renovated 1940’s cottage and guest house blend timeless charm with modern luxury. Shown today by Katya Sheets, and open today from 1-3.

