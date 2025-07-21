This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on July 20, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Rather than hide kitchenware behind closed doors, showing off cooking utensils and serving ware has long been an option. Architectural Digest tells us that the rise in industrial kitchen layouts as well as chefs’ pride in the tools of their trade has led to a new wave of decent exposure in the kitchen. Copper pots dangling from a bespoke rail, open shelving showing off a crockery collection, or cutlery glimmering from the walls are all in the spotlight in this latest feature. Hanging from the ceiling is allowed and even encouraged! Grab your inspo and get cooking!

NOTE: I’m out of the office for the next few weeks, but we want to keep your in box warm while I’m away. Below, find a couple of current homes for sale to tickle your taste buds. Read this week’s real estate section or peruse today’s open house listings for more, and I’ll be back before you know it! —Sarah

This Week’s Cover Home:

Beautifully updated and ideally located, 4617 9th Street offers a rare opportunity to own a well-maintained home in one of Carpinteria’s most desirable neighborhoods. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a flexible den that can function as a fourth bedroom or home office, this 1,280 sq. ft. home is move-in ready. Opportunities like this are rare. Experience 4617 9th Street at “The World’s Safest Beach!”Represented by Whitney Armentrout, and open today from 1-3 p.m.

Today’s Featured Open House:

Beautifully renovated and reimagined, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath, Santa Ynez home blends modern comfort with thoughtful craftsmanship — set on a spacious, all-usable, nearly 1/2 parcel with endless potential. Inside 1311 Meadowvale Road, you’ll find custom cabinetry in the kitchen and baths, new flooring throughout, and a show-stopping butcher block island paired with porcelain countertops and premium appliances. The living room features a striking picture window with mountain views and a fireplace framed in new stonework, creating an inviting space to relax or entertain. Shown today by Daulton Wolf, and open today from 12-2 p.m.

This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour, or while you’re relaxing in the backyard. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!