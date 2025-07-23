Come for the Music, Stay for the Community

The concept behind Galavant is simple: intimate, outdoor concerts.

A Galavant event this summer | Photo: Meaghan Clark Tiernan

Sophia and Barrett Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind the monthly series that has been popping up around Santa Barbara since 2021.

“We’re keeping things really simple … backyard concerts, community coming together, enjoying creative music in a creative space,” says Sophia. Venues are residential backyards throughout Montecito and Santa Barbara, and often, ticket holders aren’t given addresses until hours before. Food is available for pre-purchase, but BYO picnicking is encouraged, children get in for free, and the music is always the focus.

The uncomplicated approach behind Galavant may be the reason why it’s still under the radar to so many locals. And yet the impact it’s making on the music scene locally and regionally is huge.

Galavant was born just as the world began opening up again. While the pandemic was difficult for many, musicians are still recovering from the impact that shuttered so many area and regional venues or wiped out entire labels. The idea for the roving series was to cater to artists and people who love art, wanted something outside, and were eager to reconnect with their community.

The result is a platform for musical evolution and growth. Guests are returning to the pop-up’s intimate affairs without expectations or judgement. And the artists deliver in a way they don’t have to for sell-out crowds or rowdy venues. “Our goal is to create more opportunities,” Sophia says.

Along with repeat customers, artists are reaping the benefits that a Galavant audience provides; the trickle effect of showcasing one’s work on a rolling grassy hill in Montecito might one day mean lining up a gig at SOhO or serving as opener at the Santa Barbara Bowl. It’s the opportunity that so few artists get.

“Creating a space for musicians to have a present audience is what Barrett and I will always champion and we thank everyone for honoring those moments for their stories to be received,” wrote Sophia in an Instagram post.

While many of the events tend to sell out, sometimes the venues only support 35 guests. That is entirely the point. The spotlight is centered around the music.

“Santa Barbara only has so much of a market that incorporates music — we saw there was a need for more of a focus on the artist, not the background music,” says Sophia. It’s an invitation for the public to experience a show sometimes reserved only for record execs and industry elite; sessions that spotlight the work of up-and-coming, new-to-the-scene musicians.

Guests gather at the Botanic Garden to enjoy a Galavant event | Photo: Courtesy

The entire evening is curated to harness relaxation. “Sophia does it all,” says Valdas Karalis of Val-Mar Records. The curated experience starts from the moment guests check in — with light tunes often supplied by vinyl deejay Val-Mar Records, or fresh eats in the form of everything from lumpia to sushi.

Sophia spent her childhood in Los Angeles, training and performing as a jazz bassist until she eventually made her way toward Hollywood with a degree in music business. “I grew up as a band kid,” says Sophia. She’s utilizing her connections to host a pedigree of talent previously unsupported in Santa Barbara.

Barrett, a sound engineer with experience setting up both private events and around town at venues like SOhO, brings an added level of professionalism unexpected in such a unique setting. “Everyone is always really impressed with Barrett’s sound technique,” says Karalis.

If you don’t have a chance to snag tickets to their next monthly pop-up, be on the lookout for another Galavant All Day, a repeat of the “micro festival” the group hosted on a private coastal farm two years ago. Get a peek into Sophia’s style at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s signature summer soiree series, where Galavant curates all tunes.

For more information and news on the series, sign up for notifications at galavant.live.