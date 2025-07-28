This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on July 27, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

From Mamula to Spinalonga, from Gunkanjima to Poveglia, gazing at this collection of eleven abandoned islands from around the world is sure to spark your travel bug tendencies, or at least provide fodder for a tongue twisty time. Fair warning, however: The stories behind the reasons for some of their abandonment ranges from spooky to sinister to downright sad. Read the tales — or just focus on the photos — depending on what you need to fuel your Sunday.

NOTE: I’m out of the office for the next few weeks, but we want to keep your in box warm while I’m away. Below, find a couple of current homes for sale to tickle your taste buds. Read this week’s real estate section or peruse today’s open house listings for more, and I’ll be back before you know it! —Sarah

This Week’s Cover Home:

Credit: Courtesy

Positioned along one of the most iconic view corridors in Santa Barbara, this is a rare opportunity to own two romantic 1920s villas on the Riviera. Set across 1.37 acres of meandering gardens, private patios, and ocean-facing terraces, 15 Loma Media Road is a soulful compound offering breathtaking views from sunrise to sunset — spanning the city, coastline, harbor, and islands beyond. Lovingly restored with intention and artistry, each villa is steeped in character and charm. Original stonework, red-tile roofs, hand-painted tiles, and vintage ironwork offer a nod to the past, while updated kitchens, curated finishes, and thoughtful touches bring effortless livability into the present. Represented by the Ebbin Group, and offered at $2,995,000.

Today’s Featured Open House:

Credit: Courtesy

This spectacular residence offers a seamless blend of elegance, security, and convenience, nestled down a private lane in the desirable Hope Ranch Annex. Boasting over 2,700 sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed living space, 4529 1/2 Hollister Avenue is a true retreat. Step inside to a warm and inviting living room with a cozy fireplace, complemented by a formal dining room perfect for gatherings. The wide hallway leads to a grand great room, where a sleek gas fireplace with a quartzite hearth sets the stage for casual elegance. The heart of the home is the stunning Chef’s Kitchen, beautifully remodeled in 2020. Shown by Chase Enright, and open today from 1-4 p.m.

This Week’s Issue:



This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour, or while you’re relaxing in the backyard. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!