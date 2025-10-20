Missing Lompoc Girl Melodee Buzzard, 9, Last Seen October 7

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

The 9-year-old missing Lompoc child Melodee Buzzard was with her mother as recently as October 7, said the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in a press release on Monday. The sheriff’s office said that Melodee’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, may have driven her daughter in a White Chevrolet Malibu outside of the county, to as far as Nebraska. Detectives determined the car was a rental. The license plate number was 9MNG101.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Buzzard is uncooperative and has not provided detectives information on Melodee’s current location.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating Melodee’s disappearance last Tuesday, October 14, after Lompoc Unified School District notified law enforcement that Melodee had not been attending school.

The school district said in its own press release last Friday that Buzzard and Melodee visited Mission Valley Independent Study School in August of this year to register Melodee. Mission Valley provides independent study programs offered through the school district.

The press release said that when a family fails to pick up assignments for the student, the student is referred back to their local public school. That school reaches out to complete enrollment and then follows mandatory truancy procedures if a child does not attend, according to the press release. The Santa Barbara County Education Office said that Buzzard was most recently enrolled at Buena Vista Elementary.

It is currently unclear what the timeline was for the truancy checks, although the press release said that if students do not attend school, checks include phone calls, letters, emails, and home visits. The school district said they are not providing further comments at this time and directed media inquiries to law enforcement. Law enforcement said it could not comment on the school’s action.

Lizabeth Meza, who identified herself as Melodee’s aunt, according to the Santa Ynez Valley News, said on social media that Melodee’s mother is mentally unstable and that she has not seen Melodee for more than four years.

“Thanks to all that have shared the photo, that have messaged, called and are praying for her. We really appreciate it very much!!!!” wrote Meza on Instagram.

The Sheriff’s Office asked people not to conduct their own investigations, as they can unintentionally interfere with investigations already in progress. It said that anyone who has seen Melodee or has had contact with Ashlee Buzzard since October 7 contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. You can give anonymous tips at (805) 681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.