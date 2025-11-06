Poetry Connection | Connecting with Students at La Cuesta High School

Last week, I visited La Cuesta High School — a continuation school and part of Santa Barbara Unified’s alternative education program. If you didn’t know about La Cuesta, you are not alone; I almost went to the wrong school. Luckily, I had to drop off some books earlier in the week and found the correct address. The continuation program provides support for students age 16 or older who are at risk of not graduating high school. With an average teacher to student ratio of one teacher for about 15 students, each student is paired with a mentor and is given a second chance to succeed and graduate high school.

Lauren Gleason, Instructional Support Specialist | Photo: Courtesy

The visit was a bit rushed. The school itself is much smaller than most high schools or junior high schools. The room had a podium but no microphone. My visit was on a Thursday, a shorter day for all students. Had I known this ahead of time, I would have tried to give my presentation without a microphone. Also, trying to get anyone’s attention an hour before they know they are about to go home is challenging. When the students sat down, many seemed shut down or tired and or hungry. A few were quietly finishing their snacks. I was a little nervous because they seemed like a tough crowd at first. But they were very attentive and they responded positively when I asked them if they wanted to hear a song I wrote, based on the poem they had been studying, “How Fire Is a Story, Waiting.” They were very shy about asking questions, most of the questions came from the teachers. As I was reading and talking about my poetry, I could feel the energy shift and the students became more engaged. I was happy to see that two of the students stopped to shake my hand on their way out.

Instructional Support Specialist Lauren Gleason has been at La Cuesta for four years. She was previously at Alta Vista for 12 years. Alta Vista is an alternative high school that students can choose to attend. Local poet and teacher James Claffey brought some of his Alta Vista students to hear my presentation.

Gleason is very proud of the program. I asked her if there were any particular success stories she could talk about and she beamed and said that there were so many success stories. “I love my position,” she said. She also emphasized the connection between teachers, students, and parents and explained that La Cuesta forms a strong community in order to offer extra love and support to the students. Students at La Cuesta can stay for a second senior year but the goal is graduation, which takes place at the Courthouse. For students who need more than four years to graduate, there’s a flex program that makes up the third branch of Santa Barbara’s alternative school programs.

This week’s poem comes from Ventura-based poet Danielle Pineda Brown.

From left, Lauren Gleason, Melinda Palacio, James Claffey, and La Cuesta Principal Carlos Cohen | Photo: Courtesy

Cap and Trade

by Danielle Pineda Brown

Dr Oz says this, while Weight Watchers says that.

They all seem to know how to get rid of fat.

Achieving reductions can happen, you’ll see,

if daily you drink of some green or white tea.

Measuring, reporting, and verification

just seems like a source for more humiliation.

Set limits on intake and earn extra credit:

walk, swim or bike. If you don’t, you’ll regret it.

Fad diets? Oh no! They are out of the question.

They are good for two things: heartburn, indigestion.

I’ve listened to them and given all a try.

The result is a credit card bill that’s sky high.

But all is not gloom; yes, there’s still hope in sight,

for instance, the article I read last night.

Scientists discovered an adipose gene

that decides if your body will be fat or lean.

Accumulate or burn? Asks this master fat switch.

How we are to control it is still the big glitch.

The right thing to do is to have Fat and Trade

Between Roly-Poly and Skinny as a Blade.

Take Jack Sprat and his wife, they could average it out.

Put a “cap” on the calories of skinny and stout,

Then what he doesn’t eat can be put to her use.

Who cares if her waistline is tight and his loose?

What if she likes to gobble and he likes to taste?

Bottom line is there’s no food gone to waste.

It sounded so good that I gave it a try.

I have to admit with a tear and a sigh.

After caps have been capped and trades had been made,

my scale said to me, “Girl, you’ve been betrayed!”

About the Author: Danielle Brown is a retired elementary bilingual teacher who lives in Ventura. She’s been writing poems since she was 4 years old.

