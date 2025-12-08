This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 7, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Have you ever had a “meat ‘n’ three”? On my one visit to Nashville, I learned that a “meat ‘n’ three” is a diner that serves — maybe you can guess? — a meat plus three side dishes, cafeteria style. There was a long line out the door, and inside was a casual, delicious, super fun “we’re not in Kansas anymore” kind of dining experience. I loved my visit to the real Nashville, but I’ve never seen the TV show. Apparently this over-the-top mansion was character Rayna James’s home on the long-running series. The six-bedroom, 21,000+ sqft. home sits on six acres and is listed for $24.5 million. I don’t think they’ll be serving meat ‘n’ threes in this dining room. But do take a look at the interior photos to see what I mean by over-the-top. We’re definitely not in Santa Barbara anymore.

This home had me at “two walk in closets!” Our cover home this week is an exceptional home, rebuilt from the studs in the Rancho del Ciervo neighborhood. 5513 Camino Cerralvo features sophisticated design elements and impeccable craftsmanship throughout. Four bedrooms and three luxurious baths, all on one level, with bi-folding walls of glass that let the kitchen and living room open to the outdoors for a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. Incredible mountain views from the back yard can be enjoyed from the outdoor kitchen, built-in firepit and hot tub. A detached flex room provides plenty of options. Oh, and remember: The luxurious primary suite has not one but two walk-in closets. Offered at $3,995,000. To find out more contact Marie Sue Parsons and Stephanie Young



Does anyone else remember way back when there was a Carrows restaurant upstairs at the Santa Barbara Airport? I worked there as a bookkeeper and once-in-a-while waitress when I was finishing school at UCSB in the mid-80’s. That’s when it was the “old airport” — even smaller than it is today, with a distinctive round tower on the left-hand side of the building. In those days, you didn’t have to be a ticketed passenger or go through security to sit on the covered patio upstairs at Carrows, eating your scrambled eggs and watching planes land and take off.

The home shown above at 2106 Mt. Calvary Road in Santa Barbara has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a gorgeous pool with a huge outdoor kitchen — plus a scenic view tower that reminds me oh-so-much of that round tower at the old airport. The location offers tons of privacy, there’s an ADU with flexible living possibilities, and the house has lots of charming details like arched doorways and decorative windows. Listed by Ruth Ann Bowe for $3,200,000, and she’s holding it open today from 12-2 p.m. Ruth Ann says “This home is listed for far less than it is appraised for … it’s just waiting for its next visionary!” Check out this home today!



We’ve gathered more open homes for you to tour today. First time home buyers take note: I see that well over a dozen of these houses are listed under a million dollars. Take a peek right here.



This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. We’ve got a special bonus this week, with our 2025 Holiday Gift Guide inside. Thank you for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!