‘Tis the season for warmth, camaraderie — and squeezing our entire ad sales team into the photo booth. Sending the happiest of holiday wishes from all of us to all of you: Graham, Suzanne, Bryce, yours truly, Richelle, Tonea, Ariana, and Scott.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Speaking of warmth and camaraderie, I was delighted to attend a gem of a show last week. No Place Like Home, the winter concert of the Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus, was a delight from start to finish. My article about the show is right here, and if you haven’t seen the chorus in action yet, consider this your nudge.



TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Rafael Bautista

Ready for a little Sunday drive? Head up the mountain to 5595 West Camino Cielo where privacy, beauty, and nature meet modern comfort. Set on more than five serene acres with sweeping ocean and mountain views, this home feels blissfully secluded yet surprisingly accessible. Offered for the first time in decades; recent updates include an all-electric kitchen, renovated baths, new windows that frame those views, fresh flooring, and more. Listed at $1,249,000 by Beth Goodman of Bartron Real Estate Group. Open today from 1-4 p.m. And if sunset chasing is your thing, you’ll want to linger.



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Jacob Guthrie

Two-and-a-half ocean-view acres in Hope Ranch? Yes please. The wow factor begins the moment you arrive at 4265 Cresta Avenue where antique wood pillars and custom glass doors open to sweeping ocean and island views. This extraordinary estate spans nearly 12,000 square feet with six bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half baths. There’s too much to list, so I’ll focus on the kitchen: a chef’s delight with a La Cornue range, Sub-Zero refrigeration, three ovens, three sinks, a walk-in pantry, and a pass-through to an ocean-view terrace with dual BBQ stations. Add a pool, two spas, tennis court, basketball area, theater, wine cellar, tasting room, and gym — and, well … le sigh. Offered at $20,000,000 by Carmen Galzerano and Randy Glick of Glick Real Estate Associates. And yes, the sunsets are reportedly ethereal.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

From the colorful front cover story to the elegant home on the back cover, this week’s issue is full of inspiration. Thank you for making The Home Page part of your Sunday — and from all of us, Happy Holidays!