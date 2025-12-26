I took on a few different roles this year at Indy, going from a contributing writer to part-time Special Sections Editor, and now stepping into a full-time Assistant Editor role starting next year.

In the few months I’ve been overseeing Indy’s Special Sections, I’ve learned a lot about myself and my writing, but I’ve also gained invaluable knowledge across a wide range of topics.

For my first special section, Active Aging, I learned about hockey and the many benefits of playing it well into old age. For Home & Garden, I discovered the importance of planting native species, and I profiled Jefferson Woeste, owner of J. Woeste in Los Olivos, where I saw firsthand how even a modest garden shop can make a lasting impact on a town.

For Schools of Thought, I spoke with educators about AI’s place in the classroom and how they plan to approach this rapidly evolving technology.

And, finally, for the Holiday Gift Guide, I had the chance to highlight a wide array of Santa Barbara businesses, with a special emphasis on small, locally owned shops.

As I reflect on these past few months as Special Sections Editor, I feel an enormous wave of gratitude for our readers and their kind words. I can’t wait to dive into next year’s sections and to take on a bigger role.

Ok, that’s enough about me. Here are just a few of my favorite cover stories of the year:

Callie Fausey’s story on The Pacific Pride Foundation’s Lavender Elders Group was immersive and beautifully written, capturing both the intimacy of the group and the larger significance of creating community and care for LGBTQ+ seniors.

Ryan P. Cruz’s story following the July 10 Glass House Farm raids is a must-read, offering clear-eyed context and on-the-ground reporting on an event with major local and national implications.

Matt Kettmann’s story about California’s exploding agave industry was not only a great read, but was also accompanied by stunning images by Macduff Everton that brought the story to life.