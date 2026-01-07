As you’ll learn in this week’s cover story, our Mickey Flacks Fellow, Christina McDermott — now in the second year of her fellowship — has taken on a new challenge: breathing life back into the Indy Podcast. McDermott is a linguist by educational background and served as a public radio reporter in the wild isolation of Alaska. This week, she dives into the nitty-gritty behind the podcast and what inspired her to bring the newest series to life.

What inspired you to bring this podcast to life? Why was Isla Vista the perfect subject for an audio story to you?

I started reading about I.V.’s development out of curiosity and with the vague idea that it would help me write more interesting housing stories. I quickly realized the development of I.V. was a story in itself, and there were all these voices (and all these sounds in dense little I.V.) to tell it.

What have been some of the highlights of putting together this week’s cover story? Were there any surprises you came across during your researching and reporting?

I got to spend time with so many people who found so much joy in I.V., and it was infectious. It’s not really a surprise but a slow realization: The more time I spent in I.V., the more I discovered how cool it was. I mean, all the housing problems aside, it’s this interconnected walkable community full of parks and gardens, all next to the ocean.

What’s your favorite part about piecing the actual podcast itself together? What’s a challenge you face during the production that might surprise people?

Adding noises (called ambi) and music really makes each episode come alive. I love when I get to that part in the production process. A fun podcast fact: There are local bands featured in each episode!

What are some other upcoming stories you have or that you’d like to cover?

I uncovered so many stories by talking to people in I.V. that I want to take further. Do you know there’s an artist couple with their own printing press? Or that produce from around the world grows in Estero Gardens? There’s so much more to learn!

To learn more about the Mickey Flacks Fund and why you should donate to support reporters like McDermott, click here.