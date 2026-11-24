The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) announced that it would be joining in a federal lawsuit to protect mixed-status families. The lawsuit, which is backed by a coalition of public housing authorities from across the nation, challenged a government rule that could potentially result in the separation of families and slashing of longstanding housing assistance for these mixed-status households.

Rob Fredericks, executive director of HACSB, said the agency was authorized to join the federal lawsuit following approval by the Housing Authority Commission at a special meeting called on November 19. The federal complaint, filed in a U.S. District Court in Massachusetts on Monday, argues that the U.S. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) cannot eliminate the protections through the regulations scheduled to take effect on December 12.

HUD’s final ruling would remove assistance that was provided for mixed-status families, potentially ending a program that had been in place for decades. Prior to the ruling, the government offered prorated assistance to members of the household that were U.S. citizens, allowing families to stay together as long as ineligible members covered their portions of the rent. If the new rule takes effect, assistance would be denied for the entire household.

“Families should not have to choose between keeping a roof over their heads and keeping their family together,” Fredericks said. “Congress provided a way to assist eligible family members while preserving family unity. We believe HUD cannot take that protection away through regulation when Congress has not changed the law.”

The lawsuit also contends that HUD’s new rule supersedes its statutory authority, violating administrative procedures by methods described as “arbitrary and capricious.” Through litigation, the public housing agencies are hoping to postpone the planned December implementation, block its enforcement, or have the rule set aside. It does not suspend the rule.

Nationwide, this rule could impact up to 20,000 mixed status households. In Santa Barbara, more than 160 households — including at least 280 children — would be stripped of assistance under the rule. These families would be forced to look for new housing in an already strained market, where there is a vacancy rate of 2.8 percent and the median price for a two-bedroom unit $3,910.

“These are our neighbors, coworkers, and children’s classmates,” Fredericks said. “They have followed the rules, and the federal assistance has been calculated only for eligible family members. Helping people remain safely and stably housed is our mission, and standing up for these families is part of that commitment.”