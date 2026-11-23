Warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

A third woman has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Santa Barbara Attorney Andrew Alire, explaining she decided to share her account after reading the Independent’s coverage of Alire’s ongoing rape case.

“I wanted to call,” said Jane Doe #3, “not for myself, because it’s quite uncomfortable and disturbing to talk about, but because I want other women to know he’s out there.”

Alire, who is out on bail, has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape of a drugged victim and oral copulation by intoxication for the alleged assault of Jane Doe #1 in 2025. A judge ruled at his November 10 preliminary hearing that sufficient evidence exists against Alire for the case to proceed.

Jane Doe #2 contacted the Independent shortly after Alire’s arrest last year. While she and Doe #3 privately conveyed their experiences, they have not pursued criminal charges, citing fears that their names would be made public. Alire’s attorney declined to comment on any of the allegations.

According to Doe #3, she and Alire met at an event in 2022, after which they and a mutual group of friends headed downtown for a nightcap. She said she couldn’t have had more than one or two drinks before she felt like she’d “been drugged.”

“I was really, really out of it,” she said, echoing the accounts of the other two women, who claimed they experienced a level of memory loss and disorientation in Alire’s company that was inconsistent with the amount of alcohol they had consumed.

Doe #3’s next memory, she said, was of lying in Alire’s bed with him on top of her. She described his demeanor as “super intense.” Frozen with fear and intimidation, “I went along with it just to keep him calm,” she said. “Saying no and running away felt really dangerous.”

The next day she felt “very sore and quite dazed.” She also felt “extremely shameful,” Doe #3 said, “like I had somehow brought what happened on myself.” She called a rape crisis hotline for support but did not contact police.

Since that night, Doe #3 has tried to move on with her life. Seeing the recent news coverage, however, caused the memory to resurface. “Reading your last article was extremely upsetting, but it confirmed what happened to me,” she stated. “There were so many similarities, and I just want to reinforce what the other women have said.”

The District Attorney’s Office asked anyone who wishes to share information about crimes Alire may have committed to contact Investigator Chad Hunt at (805) 568-2357 or email CHunt@CountyofSB.org. Alire’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 14. Records show he was previously arrested for soliciting prostitution in 2016.