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Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) is looking for teen volunteers, aged 14-17, to participate in Teens Teach Tech, a hands-on volunteer program where teens will learn about robotics and coding and develop engaging programs for their peers and younger children.

Working in pairs, participants will collaborate to create, plan, and lead one robotics program for children and one program for teens. This group of volunteers will deliver a series of six robotics programs at SBPL, giving participants an opportunity to share and expand their STEM experience and workplace readiness, while inspiring others to explore technology. Teens will build skills in teamwork, organization, problem-solving, and public speaking.

Teens Teach Tech Program Details



Ages: 14-17

Dates: November 2026 through June 2027 (official schedule to be determined)

Time Commitment: Approximately 2 hours per week

Community Service Hours: Approximately 52 hours total

Location: Central Library (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Requirements:



Strong communication skills

Ability to work well with teens and children (no prior experience required)

Interest in coding/robotics/computer science

This specialized service opportunity is open to a limited number of highly motivated teens.

Apply by Saturday, October 24!

For more information. visit Teens Teach Tech (SBPLibrary.org/TeensTeachTech).

This project is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.