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Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) is proud to present its 1st Annual Health & Wellness Fair: “Building Healthier Families, Together” on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Franklin Elementary School.

This free, family-centered event brings together over 20 local community organizations and partners dedicated to helping children and families thrive. Attendees can enjoy free food, interactive games, live music, and family activities while connecting with vital health, education, and social support resources.

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The Morning Schedule of Events features an action-packed lineup designed for all ages, and in addition to family activities, SBNC will feature its Dental, Acupuncture, and Chiropractic programs, alongside a cooking demonstration and food sampling with a registered dietitian.

“We are truly honored to bring our community together for this inaugural event,” said Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, SBNC CEO. “Our goal is to create a welcoming space where families can access essential healthcare resources and support services while enjoying a fun day together.”

Participating Community Partners & Organizations

We are proud to collaborate with the following organizations: