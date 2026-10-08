Veggie Rescue’s First Golf Classic Raises Approximately $90,000 to Fight Hunger in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Veggie Rescue raised approximately $90,000 at its first annual Golf Classic, held Monday, September 28, at Alisal Ranch in Solvang. 76 golfers on 19 teams took part, along with sponsors and donors from across Santa Barbara County.

Every dollar supports Veggie Rescue’s core work: picking up surplus fresh produce from farms and food businesses and delivering it free, within 24 hours, to more than 70 nonprofit partners that feed people across the county.

“A first-year tournament always involves risk, and the community supported it,” said David Roberts, Veggie Rescue’s Program Director. “Every golfer, sponsor, and donor helped put food on tables that might otherwise have gone without. We’re grateful to all of them.”

Nativo Land Management was the title sponsor. Corporate sponsors were Krost Alumni Association, the Ann Jackson Foundation, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Additional sponsors included Allan Hancock College, Crown Point, David Edelman Philanthropic Consulting, Design Studio 34, El Rancho Market, Gleason Family Vineyards, Lee Andrews Group, Murphy Partners, the Nager Family Funds at the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, Santa Ynez Valley Real Estate Co., and the Higgins Trapnell Family Foundation.

Veggie Rescue thanks Alisal Ranch for hosting the tournament and supporting the event throughout the day.

Final totals are still being tallied, and Veggie Rescue expects to net more than $90,000 to support its work of “putting good food to good use.”