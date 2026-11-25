The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors officially recognized November 2026 as Native American and Alaskan Heritage Month, with a ceremonial resolution passed during the board’s November 17 hearing, which included remarks from members of the local Chumash community.

The proclamation honored the Chumash bands throughout the county, recognizing that the county is located on “ancestral, unceded lands” and committing to working in collaboration with tribal communities to further honor the region’s Indigenous cultural heritage.

Eva Pagaling, of the Santa Ynez Band of Samala Chumash, spoke at the hearing about the importance of ancestral knowledge and marine stewardship in Chumash culture. Pagaling is the cofounder of Ocean Origins, an Indigenous-led organization that aims to help train divers to keep up the Chumash tradition of having a deep connection with local waters.

Pagaling’s father is a tribal elder and tomol (traditional Chumash canoe) builder, and she says she was raised to have a passion for the ocean and to help pass on the tribal maritime practices to the next generation.

Ocean Origins works with marine biologists and scientific divers to train and organize groups of Chumash divers to work with endangered species. The group recently did its first historic translocation, working with members from multiple Chumash bands to take abalone from the islands and help them repopulate across the coast.

“They’re the only species that cannot be bred in captivity, so it was a historic moment for our people to be able to reconnect with that coastline and to reconnect with our relatives who are struggling,” Pagaling said. “This is really what Ocean Origins is about … to be able to give our people this opportunity to reconnect and develop their relationship a little bit more with the ocean, with our coastline, with our waterways.

“This is just developing all the principles that I [grew] up with and was taught,” she continued, “That this is our responsibility to take care of the ocean, to take care of the land; and as Chumash people, it’s an honor to be able to help be a stepping stone in that goal for us.

Among this next generation keeping up the ocean traditions is Spenser Jaimes, a Šmuwič-Chumash waterman, Ocean Origins board member, and the City of Santa Barbara’s first-ever Indigenous representative appointed to the Harbor Commission.

Jaimes is also a filmmaker, and his first film, Connected by Water, documented a traditional journey across the Santa Barbara Channel and the importance of tomols to the local seafaring Chumash culture. During the county meeting, Jaimes spoke about the responsibility of honoring the dreams of Chumash ancestors who passed on the love for local waters.

“Our ancestors survived a lot through multiple waves of colonization, but what kept them alive was their love and their dreams for having a future, maybe not for them, but for their kids and for their grandkids,” Jaimes said. “Ocean Origins is taking up that dream that our ancestors had that kept them alive. And I’m incredibly honored to be a boardmember of Ocean Origins. They’re working with all the different tribes throughout the Chumash territory, all the different seven bands, so I’m just incredibly honored.”

The City of Buellton worked with Chumash artists to create a set of banners which will be displayed throughout Native American Heritage Month. | Credit: City of Buellton

Supervisor Laura Capps said she was glad that the county was able to highlight the Chumash and groups such as Ocean Origins. She said the Jaimes has already done great work with the city’s Harbor Commission, where he has been able to “infuse the tradition of the Chumash” into commission hearings by offering the necessary cultural and historical context.

“I’m just glad to bring some of it into this boardroom today, and thank you so much for all of you for being here,” Capps said.

The proclamation comes at a time when Chumash cultural projects and public spaces honoring Indigenous peoples are popping up with more frequency. In the City of Santa Barbara, Jaimes and the Harbor Commission pledged support for a Chumash Cultural Center to replace the long-defunct Los Baños Wading Pool; just across the street at Ambassador Park, there’s a similar push to revamp the park as a site to honor the Chumash. The Ambassador Park project will be discussed by the City Council on December 1.

In Buellton, the county worked with Chumash artists to create a set of banners that will be on display along Highway 246 between Highway 101 and Buellton City Hall for the duration of Native American and Alaskan Heritage Month. The flags feature artwork submitted by members of the Chumash community from across the region.

The flag project began with a proclamation by the Buellton City Council last year, officially recognizing Native American Heritage Month and committing to curating projects highlighting Indigenous culture in the years going forward.

“This was an amazing opportunity, not only for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians but for all Chumash villages,” said Chris Stevenson, care coordinator for the tribe’s Behavioral Health Department. “Being able to drive down the highway in Buellton and see tribal banners hanging from poles is so empowering for so many. Our ancestors fought for us to remain here today. We can honor that fight and show we are still here.”