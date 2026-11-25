Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

United Way of Santa Barbara County is recruiting volunteers for the 2027 tax filing season for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides income tax preparation assistance to community members of the community at over eight locations from Carpinteria to Goleta. Since the program’s local establishment in 2013, over $26 million has been returned to participants in the form of tax refunds.



For many families in Santa Barbara County, a tax refund is one of the largest single checks they receive all year. It can cover rent or a car repair, and for some households it is the first step toward a savings cushion. VITA volunteers check for credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which are easy to miss when people file on their own or don’t file at all. Nationally, the average EITC received for tax year 2024 was $2,916.

“The VITA program is a central part of United Way’s effort to strengthen the financial security of our local community members,” said Rose Levy, Director of Programs for United Way of Santa Barbara County. “When someone gives their time to VITA, they directly affect whether a neighbor ends the filing season on steadier ground.”

VITA is offered at over eight locations and volunteers are needed in a range of roles, from greeters who welcome clients to tax preparers, and no prior tax experience is required. Training is provided for every position, and the program asks only that volunteers be willing to learn and to serve.



Volunteers select a certification level that corresponds to the role they wish to fill. Basic volunteers, who serve as greeters, complete 20 hours of training and a minimum of 20 hours of service during the tax filing season, which runs February 1 through April 15. Volunteers in all other positions complete 25 hours of training and a minimum of 20 hours of service during the same period. Total minimum volunteer time ranges from 40 to 45 hours, depending on the certification level and training method selected.

Volunteers may complete training in one of two ways. Three in-person sessions will be held on January 9, 16, and 23, 2027, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Alternatively, volunteers may complete self-paced online training starting in mid-November. All training requirements must be completed by the orientation on January 30, 2027, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“The VITA program is a central part of our effort to strengthen the financial security of our community members,” said Steve Ortiz, United Way’s President & CEO. “We’re proud to offer this service so families can keep more of what they’ve earned and become more financially resilient. We are thankful for the outstanding network of volunteers who make the program possible each year.”

The program also offers an opportunity for students. Volunteer hours qualify for community service credit, and high school students may serve as greeters or in other basic-level roles.