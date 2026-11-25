As another Giving Tuesday quickly approaches, here is a roundup of toy drives collecting goodies to be gifted to children in the Santa Barbara community. Some are ongoing drop boxes located around town, others are one-day events, and some even have ways to gift online.

All toys collected through the Toys for Tots drive in Santa Barbara County are distributed to local kids in the communities they are donated in through Unity Shoppe. | Credit: Courtesy

This year’s most requested items include Play-Doh, LEGO sets, dolls and stuffed animals, board books in English and Spanish, and coloring books with washable markers and pencils. All toys must be unwrapped and in new condition in order to be accepted.

Toys for Tots

October 1-December 17

Drop box locations:

County Administration Building (105 E. Anapamu St.)

Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building (511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria)

Santa Barbara County Fire Stations

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has been conducting nationwide toy drives for kids in need, and this year is no exception. The white cardboard dropboxes are located in front of Santa Barbara County Fire Stations and in the lobbies of the County Administration Building in Santa Barbara and the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria. All toys are distributed to local kids in the communities they are donated in through Unity Shoppe.

The Santa Barbara County Supervisors will be joining in on the giving by making donations at their December 15 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Drop off a toy while grabbing a smoothie at participating South County Blenders locations now through December 18. | Credit: Courtesy

KTYD’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive at Blenders in the Grass

November 23-December 18

Participating Blenders in the Grass locations:

Santa Barbara: 5 Points, Mesa, Downtown, and Montecito

Goleta: Marketplace and Calle Real

Drop off a toy while grabbing a smoothie at participating South County Blenders locations now through December 18. Santa Barbara’s local rock radio station 99.9 KTYD is collecting toys to be donated to kids 3 months to 5 years old who are enrolled in CommUnify’s Head Start programs across the county.

CommUnify provides free preschool programs for children with low-income families, setting them on the path to succeed in their education. The organization has served more than 50,000 kids in Santa Barbara County since 1967.

Tub of Toys Drive by Elite Remodels

November 11-December 9

Drop box locations:

Elite Remodels Design Studio (2267 Las Positas Rd.)

Swell Gym (520 Castillo St., S.B., and 5800 Cathedral Oaks Rd., Goleta)

Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt (201 W. Mission St.)

Paragon Jiu Jitsu (617 N. Salsipuedes St.)

After collecting about 300 toys for local kids, this year Elite Remodels Tub of Toys drive aims to hit 500. From now until December 9, donations can be dropped off at the design studio or at participating local partners Swell Gym, Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt and Paragon Jiu Jitsu. Toys can also be purchased online and shipped directly to the studio. Owner Jerry Jaimes and Santa Claus will be distributing the toys on December 10 and 11 to children living in local underserved housing complexes selected in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Clique Car Club Toy Drive at Franklin Elementary School

December 12, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Franklin Elementary (1111 E. Mason St.)

“All clubs and solo riders welcome,” to Clique Car Club’s fifth annual toy drive from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on December 12 at Franklin School on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. The lowrider club — featuring hopping cadillacs and impalas — has been around since 1979 and puts on the Calle Milpas Cruise each May. This year’s toys will be given to kids in Santa Barbara during the holiday season.

Cottage Children’s Medical Center Toy Drive

December 16, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Cottage Children’s Medical Center (400 W. Pueblo St.)

There are three ways to donate toys to Cottage Hospital’s toy drive this year. The traditional toy drive drop-off is on December 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cottage Children’s Medical Center, but gifters who can’t make it to the drop off can also purchase a toy online though Cottage’s registry and have it mailed directly to the center. Or, those who can’t decide on a toy can donate funds by making a direct donation. Donations will go toward keeping the playroom at the medical center stocked for patients and their families.