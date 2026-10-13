UCSB Presents ‘A Legacy of Stone’

Shrunken Heads Production Company presents A Legacy of Stone, an original student-written musical. With support from UC Santa Barbara Department of Music, the production is Shrunken Heads’ first fall quarter intensive, and includes a live UCSB student orchestra, enchanting performance and dance at the UCSB Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall from October 16-18.

A Legacy of Stone, an original, entirely student-run musical, reimagines the story of Medusa. Starting in her humble beginnings as a priestess of Athena, Medusa finds herself falling in love with Vasilias, a man who keeps his cards close to his chest, against Athena’s counsel, a centuries-long feud re-ignites, and she is challenged with balancing devotion, autonomy, and perseverance.

Shrunken Heads Production Company, a student-run theater company at UCSB presents this entirely student-run production showcasing student performers and musicians alongside a dedicated creative, musical, and production team. Passionate about bringing captivating stories to life on stage, the production brings an ensemble of student artists representing diverse majors and academic pathways across UC Santa Barbara’s College of Letters & Science, College of Engineering, and College of Creative Studies.

‘Legacy of Stone’ Medusa | Photo: Luca Meyers

Featuring standout dance numbers and performances, the show is brought to life by a live orchestra performed by UCSB student musicians, featuring original music and lyrics written by Shrunken Heads’ Music Director Cameron Hastings.

Chelsea Cameron Hastings | Photo: Courtesy Shrunken Heads

Principal cast members are Lena Wessel as Medusa, Benjamin Maman as Poseidon/Vasilias, Kimberlly Baldwin as Athena, Zachary Davis as Stheno, Reagan Acosta as Euryale, John Sylvester as Hermes, and Lemon Taylor as Perseus.

Creative team members are Sydney Clark, director; Richard Croy, set design and technical director; Cameron Hastings, vocal direction; Jeremy Scheirer, lighting designer; Ariel Spagnalo, music director; Lizzie Teeter, choreographer; Hannah Wobrock, costume and prop designer; Ayve Algazi, assistant costume designer; and Yumalai Duran, assistant prop designer.

Performance times are 7 p.m. Oct. 16, 7 p.m. Oct. 17, and 2 p.m. Oct. 18, and will be held at Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. Opening night on October 16, will be followed by an Ancient Greece-themed gala.

General admission and student tickets are available for purchase. For student tickets, a student ID must be presented at the door upon showtime. To purchase tickets and for more information visit cur8.com/40906/project/141947. For a complete listing of performances and lectures for the quarter, visit UC Santa Barbara Department of Music at music.ucsb.edu.