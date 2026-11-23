‘This is Water’ | Photo: Courtesy

First performed at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival, This is Water is an exploration of author Rain Perry’s family history, with a focus on their “American-ness” within the context of modern racism. Perry, who is white, traces the history of exclusionism and segregation through the American centuries as she comes to terms with the sins of her ancestors. Performed at Center Stage Theater and directed by Lauren Craig, the show features music, also written by Perry, from her song collection entitled A White Album.

Perry has lived in a variety of places across America, including Ventura County, so the historical details of the piece represent local interest. The show is family history, memoir, and cultural commentary, but structural presentation hovers between theatricality and lecture series. The content is interesting as a personal history, but as a theatrical piece, This is Water feels sedentary and lacking in tension. The subjects of Perry’s attention, from the lost community of Terminal Island to housing segregation to reproductive rights, paint a fascinating look at America’s history of cruelty, but these elements never coalesce into a larger thematic epiphany.

While the production lacks a cohesive narrative arc or emotional development, Perry exemplifies the type of citizen who is invested in cultural enlightenment. She’s pleasant as a performer, and the “worried white woman” persona of her character comes across as genuine rather than performative. The inclusion of music feels out of place within the structure of the show, another casualty of the show’s identity existing in the ether between theatrical performance and general presentation.

Perry was also this week’s featured guest at Patricia Houghton Clark’s Facing Ourselves Artists Salon Series in Carpinteria. For more information on the touring show, see thisiswatershow.com.