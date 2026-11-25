‘A Christmas Carol’ | Photo: Courtesy

Jefferson Mays stars in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Rubicon Theatre | Photo: IntlPeaceInst, Wikipedia Commons



From Broadway to the Geffen, Berkeley Rep, and now to the Rubicon in time for the holiday season, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays brings Ebenezer Scrooge’s “phantasmagorical dark night of the soul” to the Ventura stage. In this one-person performance of A Christmas Carol, Mays plays more than 50 characters as he enacts Charles Dickens’s yuletide tale of greed and redemption. This 90-minute adaptation is devised by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Michael Arden, and utilizes Dickens’s actual text to create the story arc.

Mays credits a live performance of A Christmas Carol as the seed of interest that grew into his career in theater and storytelling. “I have been besotted with this story since I was very young,” he says, recalling a childhood memory when an incident with the pets left the family’s small, black-and-white television set inoperable. “The evening’s entertainment was destroyed. My father plucked a volume from the shelf and began to read A Christmas Carol. We were transfixed. He passed it to my mother, and she became a wild creature, transforming into the characters with commitment that I found compelling and terrifying. I fell in love with the story, and with theater itself,” he says. “It’s that experience that I want to conjure for the audiences today.”

Mays wants to create a storytelling atmosphere that allows the audiences to create the details surrounding the performance with their imagination, so the show will be produced with a minimalistic approach to tech. “I believe A Christmas Carol works best as a one-person show,” he says, “because it’s the delirious nightmare of this one person.”

The production runs December 2–24 at the Rubicon Theatre (1006 E. Main St., Ventura). See rubicontheatre.org/events/a-christmas-carol-a-ghost-story.