I recognize that I am probably an outlier when it comes to my familiarity with Ingrid Michaelson’s work — more likely to recognize her from her stint on Broadway as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and the original score of the musical theater adaptation of The Notebook than radio-friendly hits like “The Way I Am” and “Be OK” — so when I took my seat at Lobero Theatre last week, I wasn’t sure what to expect. The result was an evening that felt less like a concert than an invitation to settle in for a couple of hours with an incredibly talented friend (or three).

Ingrid Michaelson, Lobero Theatre, October 16, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Joined by longtime collaborators Allie Moss and Hannah Winkler on their first tour together in seven years, Michelson delivered a set anchored by the strength and clarity of her vocals. The three voices blended so seamlessly that listening occasionally felt like some new form of ASMR. Guitars, keyboards, percussive shakers, and ukuleles provided texture without overwhelming. The result was an intimate sound that gave the arrangements room to breathe, allowing the trio’s harmonies to become the evening’s defining feature. Michaelson’s “The Chain” was a particular highlight, an earworm that stayed with me all weekend. After the song’s chorus transitioned to a vocal round, I overheard an appreciative, hushed “wow” from a nearby audience member and agreed wholeheartedly.

The evening also highlighted the songwriting talents of Moss and Winkler, who each contributed original material to the set. These songs not only gave Michaelson 15 minutes for a “pee-and-tea” break, but also underscored the collaborative spirit of the tour and gave the audience an introduction to songs outside of Michaelson’s established catalog. Among the standouts was Moss and Winkler’s “The Way I Talk to Me,” released just one week before the performance and produced by Moss herself. An anthem to those of us prone to negative self-talk, the song offers a kind reminder for listeners navigating the often-critical voice within.

The tone of the evening was relaxed and conversational, with plenty of references to cold weather that elicited a chuckle from a Santa Barbara audience experiencing a 95 degree October. Maybe it was the Lobero’s effective air conditioning, but when the trio performed “Winter Song,” I could have sworn I felt a chill.

Ultimately, the Cozy Fall Trio Tour’s appeal is in its simplicity. Michaelson, Moss, and Winkler offered a performance built not on spectacle, but on musicianship, thoughtful songwriting, and the pleasure that comes from watching three talented artists who genuinely enjoy performing together.