Santa Barbara Revels presents their annual Harbor Sing on Sunday, October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Deep Sea Tasting Room. The Harbor Sing features an afternoon of music, laughter, and good company set against the waterfront.

Revels Music Director Dauri Kennedy will lead a lively mix of traditional tunes, folk songs, sea shanties, and favorite Irish melodies, encouraging all ages and experience levels to join. Sing along, clap to the rhythm, or simply enjoy the music and sunset, with snacks provided and premium wines available from Deep Sea Tasting Room.

This year, the fun continues with “POP-Up” Karaoke following the Harbor Sing. Supported by a grant from the Hutton Parker Foundation, this new addition invites audience participation, something that has always been at the heart of Santa Barbara Revels.

The Harbor Sing also welcomes the approach of the winter season and The Christmas Revels: A Victorian Celebration of the Winter Solstice, coming to the Lobero Theatre December 19-20.

Santa Barbara Revels Harbor Sing will take place on Sunday, October 25 at 4.p.m. at the Deep Sea Tasting Room (217 Stearns Wharf). Tickets are $20 and include a songbook. To purchase tickets, visit SBRevels.simpletix.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/SantaBarbaraRevels or santabarbararevels.org.