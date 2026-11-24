Singer Cristo Osario from Barcelona. | Photo: Jatila van der Veen

Nestled between the spectacles of Dracula and Nutcracker, on an otherwise-quiet Sunday evening in November, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum’s Covarrubias Adobe once again resounded with the power of virtuoso flamenco.

As María Bermudez, Artistic Director of ¡Flamenco! Santa Barbara (FSB) said in her introduction, “There is a lot of duende in here!” meaning in the Covarrubias Adobe, where numerous Flamenco performances take place. Duende — that spirit which ”rises from the soles of the feet, enters the body, and appears when there is a real struggle — when something is truly at stake” is fundamental to the character of flamenco, which was born out of the harsh life of the Gitano people of Andalucía. Duende is that ineffable soul of flamenco which cannot be taught, but which makes flamenco so alluring.

With another spectacular lineup of performers, the duende was potent and pervasive that night!

Our own Grammy-nominated Andrés Vadin, well known to Santa Barbara for his numerous performances during Fiesta, at Peñas Flamencas, Íntimos, and other concerts, worked magic with his sonorous guitar, fusing traditional flamenco with hints of Arabic, Cuban, and jazz. Percussionist, recording artist, and classical guitarist Gerardo Morales from Los Angeles kept the rhythm on cajón.

Timo Nuñez and Lakshmi Basile performing Fandangos; Andrés Vadin on guitar in the background. | Photo: Jatila van der Veen

The colorful Cristo Osario from Barcelona was the cantaor for the evening. Osario has performed on many stages throughout Spain, Europe, the U.K., and Los Angeles. He has been a featured singer at international festivals, including the prestigious Yagori Music Festival in Oslo, Norway, featuring Romani music and dance from the Balkans, Russia, and Spain.

And, the dancers! What a special treat it was to see our own California-born dance legends — Timo Nuñez, who has been called the “Nureyev of flamenco,” and Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile, award-winning artist from San Diego — whose career is centered in Sevilla, performing together and solo.

After a musical introduction, Nuñez and Basile opened with a charming Fandango, leading into the lively Sevillanas. With their perfectly-coordinated footwork, castanets, turns, and spot-on stops, their performance was truly special.

Timo and Lakshmi | Video: Jatila van der Veen

Timo Nuñez | Video: Jatila van der Veen

Timo Nuñez, with Andrés Vadin, guitar. | Photo: Jatila van der Veen

After the upbeat Fandango, Nuñez performed a powerful Martinete, accompanied by Morales on cajón, with passionate cante by Osario. Martinete, classified as a palo seco, is one of the oldest flamenco palos, said to have originated in the forges of the Gitanos of Andalucía. Nuñez flowed seamlessly into Seguiriyas, another of the oldest and most solemn flamenco palos, with lyrics that express tragic aspects of the lives of the Gitano people of Andalucía. Vadin joined in for the Seguiriyas. Nuñez’s dancing defies description. As I have written before, to try to describe him with words would be to limit him. His precise footwork, his posture, elegance, and expression are why he has been named the Number One male flamenco dancer in the U.S. He exudes duende.

Internationally-acclaimed Basile performed a solemn Tarantos, said to have originated with the Gitano miners of Almería and Murcia. Her powerful, elegant, precise, sometimes fearsome, dancing is always fascinating to watch. She finished with a Tangos, one of the favorite palos at our peñas flamencas.

Lakshmi + fin | Video: Jatila van der Veen

Fin de Fiesta, with Paloma Aguilar. Left to right: Cristo Osario, Andrés Vadin, and Timo Nuñez. | Photo: Jatila van der Veen

After the deep dive into the soul of flamenco, it was time to end the show with the joyous, fast, upbeat Bulerías Fin de Fiesta, with everyone on stage. As Bermudez has explained at the peñas, Bulerías comes from the word burla, which means a joke. As much as Bulerías is festive, it is also a measure of a dancer’s ‘chops;’ Bulerías is where the true measure of a dancer is gauged. Nuñez called FSB dancer and Spirit of Fiesta finalist Paloma Aguilar to the stage. She playfully displayed her Bulerías prowess, to the delight of the audience!

Always bringing authentic cultural experiences to Santa Barbara, Bermudez, Nuñez, and Santa Barbara Historical Museum Executive Director Dacia Harwood are planning a Zambomba — the traditional flamenco Christmas celebration from Jerez de la Frontera — on December 12 at 6 p.m., in the Museum courtyard. Everyone is welcome! Tickets are available here.