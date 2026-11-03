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SANTA BARBARA, CA (November 3, 2026) — Hotel Santa Barbara , the historic 75-room boutique hotel in downtown Santa Barbara, is pleased to announce the appointment of Treg Finney as its new general manager. Finney brings more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, guest services and team leadership, along with a strong understanding of the Santa Barbara hospitality market.

Finney has held leadership positions across California’s hospitality industry, overseeing hotel and restaurant operations for a range of acclaimed properties. Most recently, he served as general manager of Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara. His other previous experience includes serving as vice president of operations at Acme Hospitality, operations manager at Moana Restaurant Group and general manager of El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen in Sonoma. Throughout his career, Finney has developed expertise in operational management, food and beverage, team leadership and delivering exceptional guest experiences.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Hotel Santa Barbara and Geronimo Hospitality Group team and its culture as it’s in line with some of my favorite places I’ve worked,” said Treg Finney. “I always try to prioritize a mix of entrepreneurship, fun, dedication, empathy and not taking oneself too seriously. I strive to challenge myself and my team while ensuring everyone enjoys themselves. I can’t wait to get started and continue bringing amazing hospitality to Santa Barbara.”

“Treg brings more than two decades of hospitality leadership experience and a strong understanding of the Santa Barbara market to this role,” said Amy Isbell, regional vice president of hotels for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “His operational expertise, commitment to exceptional guest experiences and proven ability to lead makes him a great fit for Hotel Santa Barbara. We’re to welcome him and look forward to the leadership he’ll bring.”

Finney joins Hotel Santa Barbara as the property concludes its centennial year. The milestone follows the completion of renovations earlier this year, which included refreshed guest rooms, updated meeting spaces and the introduction of 1926, the new lobby bar named after the year it reopened. With these enhancements and Finney’s leadership, Hotel Santa Barbara looks forward to its next century of hospitality.