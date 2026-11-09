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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — November 9, — Just in time for holiday gift-giving, poet and memoirist Diana Raab and her 10-year-old granddaughter, Lila del Valle, have published Seppe and the Doggie Duo: The Adventures of Seppe and Friends, a picture book for ages 4–8 that they co-created.

The story follows three lovable dogs—Seppe, Rumi, and Pepper bookon adventures together. They stumble through playful mishaps, uncover hidden treasures, and go out of their way to brighten the day for others. Filled with humor, kindness, and teamwork, the book shows young readers the joy of exploring and celebrates how differences can bring friends closer.

A Gift for Every Dog Lover on Your List

With its message of kindness and its true-life intergenerational backstory, Seppe and the Doggie Duo is a natural gift for animal-loving kids, early readers, and grandparents looking for a book to share with their grandchildren. It is also a great choice for teachers and librarians stocking shelves for winter reading.

A Story Written Across Generations

“Collaborating on this book with Lila has been one of my greatest joys. She brought the playfulness and ideas, and together we built a world where kindness and friendship always win,” said Raab.

“I had the idea to write this book because my grandmother is a writer, and we both love dogs. I can’t wait for everybody to read it,” said del Valle.

About the Authors

Diana Raab, PhD, is a poet, memoirist, educator, and grandmother of six whose work often draws on personal and family history. She has authored 14 nonfiction and poetry books. Visit: https://dianaraab.com

Lila del Valle is 10 years old and lives in Los Angeles. She loves dogs, especially her own dog, Seppe. She is very creative, loves aerial arts, and dreams of becoming a fashion designer.

Book Details