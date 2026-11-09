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SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 9, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department and MarBorg Industries are hosting a FREE Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, November 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium Parking Lot 2-C (136 Loma Alta Dr, Santa Barbara). City of Santa Barbara residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste.

“Our final household hazardous waste collection event of the year is a great opportunity for community members to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste and keep these materials out of our environment,” said Julie Lawrence, Clean Community Manager. “By participating in our free collection event, community members play a vital role in protecting our community by preventing hazardous materials from ending up in the landfill or being otherwise illegally disposed of.”

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Saturday, November 14, 2026

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College Lot 2-C (136 Loma Alta Dr.)

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Accepted materials include: antifreeze, batteries, used motor oil and filters, paint (latex, oil-based, stains, etc.), fluorescent light bulbs, cleaning supplies, and garden chemicals.

Event Instructions for Residents

To help ensure a safe and efficient collection process, residents are asked to follow these instructions:

Consolidate materials in a cardboard box or plastic bin no larger than 5 gallons.

Keep materials in their original, labeled containers whenever possible.

Place containers upright in a sturdy cardboard box.

Do not mix materials, transport open containers, or stack items.

Keep materials secured in the trunk or rear storage area of the vehicle.

Limit waste to 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Remain in your vehicle during unloading at the event.

For additional details about the Household Hazardous Waste event, and to learn more about what items will be accepted, please contact MarBorg at (805) 963-1852.

For more information about the Clean Community Division’s programs and services, including year-round household hazardous waste disposal options, visit Clean Community (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CleanCommunity).