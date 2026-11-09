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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — From transportation investments to regional planning decisions, public input helps the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) understand community priorities and make informed decisions. Now, the agency is inviting the public to review an updated plan that establishes what the public can expect when participating in those decisions.

The Draft Public Participation Plan outlines how SBCAG will inform, engage and gather input from communities throughout Santa Barbara County. The plan is available for public review through Dec. 29 at http://www.sbcag.org/ppp.

The plan serves three purposes: a commitment to the public, a practical guide for SBCAG staff and a framework for meeting federal and state public participation requirements. It recognizes that meaningful engagement is not one-size-fits-all and that opportunities to participate should reflect the people, communities and decisions involved.

“Public participation is about more than holding meetings or collecting comments,” said Director of Government Affairs and Public Information Lauren Bianchi Klemann. “It’s about making sure people have opportunities to understand decisions, share what matters to their communities and know how their input was considered.”

The update builds on a review of existing participation practices and feedback from community members and stakeholders. An October public survey with more than 200 respondents found that online surveys and email communications were preferred ways to participate and receive information, while scheduling conflicts and limited time were common barriers. Although not statistically representative, the feedback provided useful insight into participation preferences and challenges.

Organized into six chapters, the Draft Plan introduces SBCAG’s regional responsibilities, explains how public input fits into decision-making and establishes principles for accessible and meaningful engagement. A comprehensive Public Participation Toolkit offers strategies ranging from community events and surveys to digital tools and targeted outreach. The plan also addresses approaches to reaching different communities and evaluating the effectiveness of public participation efforts.

The public can review the Draft Plan online at http://www.sbcag.org/ppp or by appointment at SBCAG offices, 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (805) 600-4477 to schedule an appointment.

Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2026, by email at info@sbcag.org or by mail to SBCAG, 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.

SBCAG will also host a virtual stakeholder meeting Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Additional opportunities for public comment are scheduled during the North County and South Coast Subregional Planning Committee meetings Jan. 13 and the SBCAG Board of Directors public hearing Jan. 21. Meeting details and remote participation details will be available at least 72 hours before each meeting at http://www.sbcag.org.

Reasonable accommodations and Spanish interpretation are available upon request by calling (805) 600-4477. Requests for meeting accommodations should be made at least 48 hours in advance.