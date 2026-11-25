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The Vikings of Solvang will host their 46th Annual Special Needs Children’s Christmas Party on Monday, December 7, 2026, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton. The celebration brings together children with special needs, their teachers, and caregivers from across Santa Barbara County for a holiday lunch, live Christmas music, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.



A Tradition Rooted in Community

What began in 1979 with just 25 children drew more than 1,100 children, teachers, and caregivers last December, the largest turnout in the party’s history.



“The holidays are a time to give, and one of the best things we can give a child is a place where they feel they belong,” said Viking Chief Kim Jensen. “We want every child who comes to this party to feel welcome and know we’re glad they’re here.”



Viking volunteers dressed as Frosty, Rudolph, Buddy the Elf, and the Grinch will greet guests, and the Valley Troubadours will play Christmas music. Children will have a chance to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and take home Olsen’s cookies. Teachers will receive gift cards to buy classroom supplies.



“My favorite part is when the buses and cars start pulling up and we get to welcome the kids,” said Bill Bernstein, Christmas Party Committee Chairman. “We’ve spent months getting ready, and what I hope for is pretty simple. I hope every child finds something they enjoy, whether it’s the music, a visit with Santa, or a cookie to take home.”



Looking Ahead

Fundraising throughout the year helps the Vikings host the Christmas party and provide financial assistance to local residents with medical needs. To support the party or contribute to the Vikings’ endowment fund, visit http://www.vikingsofsolvang.org.