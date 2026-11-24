This year, Los Angeles coincidentally finds itself with two major and cityscape-altering museum projects making headlines and luring in the hordes, with names rooted in Hollywood — George Lucas and David Geffen.

This summer, the long-awaited LACMA David Geffen Galleries, designed by Swiss Pritzker Prize–winning architect Peter Zumthor, opened its portals, spreading dramatically across Wilshire Boulevard like an epic architectural amoeba. The wrap-around exterior picture windows allow L.A. to love itself in panoramic splendor, while also popping in to check out the art on display.

In September, the major museum action fever struck again, a 20-minute drive away in Exposition Park, home of the new and sprawling Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, an art and artifact and cinema-referential museum disguised as a spaceship. To borrow a phrase from jazz legend Sun Ra, “space is the place,” but through the filter of Star Wars director Lucas’s frame of reference. As with LACMA’s Geffen wing, with its vast wingspan, the Lucas offers ripe picture window views of the city and Exposition Park setting: beyond the art itself, the host environment gets its close-up.

Exterior of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

A view of the grounds from inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Reduced to general impressions, LACMA is attempting to bring spectacle and contemporary architectural prestige to the fine art world. Lucas, meanwhile, is drawing on the tradition of showpiece museum architecture to promote his distaste for elitist ideas of what constitutes fine art. This is his long-sought opportunity to both show off his considerable art collection and promote the idea of art for a more mainstream taste, bucking the presumed elitism and esoterica promoted in the established fine art world. In a phrase, the Lucas Museum appeals to a broad audience, including those who don’t necessarily like or trust capital-A art.

Travel tip: Santa Barbarans can make a fruitful day trip of it, taking in both new museums as both a study in contrast and part of the ongoing effort to stay abreast of major SoCal cultural happenings.

Lucas’s museum dream, elaborately realized by innovative Chinese architect Ma Yansong, founder of MAD Architects, has been long in the brewing process. After trying and failing to have it materialized in San Francisco and Chicago, it landed, so to speak, in Los Angeles, breaking ground in 2018 but delayed by COVID and other factors.

Proximity matters, this being not far from where the director went to school at USC. Head west on the 110 freeway, hang a right onto Bill Robinson Boulevard and you quickly catch a glimpse of the starship Lucas, a bulbous white construction dramatically situated across the street from the Los Angeles Swimming Stadium at Exposition Park and the Museum of Natural History.

Some summary indication of the curatorial approach to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art arrives with the blanket explanation: “narrative art illustrates stories.” Stories are amply told on this property, including pulpy illustration art and comic book artists Jack Kirby and Robert Crumb. Abstraction and conceptual art, not so much.

On the museum’s ground floor, a kind of Lucas-directed foundation is laid, with an exhibition called “Heroes, Myths, the Sacred,” a compact history of western art, with imagery of Caves of Altamira, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Pre-Colombian and Greco-Roman art, and a display of Samurai armor, reminiscent of his Star Wars costumes.

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

The Cowardly Lion at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | Photo: Josef Woodard

Also on the ground floor, visitors can avail themselves of a steady flow of cinema screenings, in the Robert Flaherty documentary-focused theater and the Slavko Vorkapich Theater — named after the noted “montagist” and legendary chair of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, and an influence on the young, impressionable director George.

This is the kind of place one can find rich deposits of such populist artists as Norman Rockwell, Thomas Hart Benton, the Wyeths (mostly by Neville and some by Andrew), Frederick Remington, and Maxfield Parrish. He doesn’t, however, go down the art food chain to the Thomas Kincaid level.

It can be odd to visit a major art museum in the present day with such a surprising lack of irony, making some notable exceptions with such artists as Banksy, Andy Warhol, African-American artist Kara Walker and few other examples. An upstairs gallery showcases an impressive selection of mural work, by Diego Rivera (and some refreshing stops at Frida Kahlo) and others.

Habitues of artworld museums and galleries might find the Lucas curation curious, or even sometimes shallow. But in a more positive light, this could be a good primer, a baby step for those yet inclined to take in what the artworld tends to offer. It could lead to the “harder stuff,” the more evolved and concept-driven domain of fine art.

It could lead, in other words, a museum goer across the 10 freeway to the renascent sprawl of the new LACMA.

For more information see lucasmuseum.org.