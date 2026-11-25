Santa Barbara’s Arts District is about to get a new jolt of cultural energy, with star power and flexible curatorial vision in tow. On December 3 (the Downtown 1st Thursday art walk night), the Arlington-adjacent space known as the Tamsen Gallery will morph into the Bridges Gallery, with the inaugural exhibition Take It to the Bridge.

That would be “bridges” as in the verb, concept, subject, and family crest of Jeff Bridges, actor, activist, musician, long a beloved Santa Barbaran, and, not incidentally, an avid photographer. The latter attribute, which he shares with his photographer wife Susan, is key to the transformation and evolution of the gallery’s story.

Within the last year, Susan has shown her work at the Tamsen, in connection with her location-shoot images from Heaven’s Gate, in connection with a special screening of the uncut version of the 1980 Michael Cimino film, in which Jeff appears. Earlier this year, Jeff’s work, specifically in the custom panoramic Widelux format, appeared in an exhibition there.

Enter daughter Jessie Bridges, who is taking charge of the new and adaptable gallery concept for a space that officially bears the stylized name of “b r i d g e s,” described as “a new multi-generational family gallery, cultural center, and creative club.” Logistical assistance comes from members of the original Tamsen’s team, Lara Firestone and Mimi Wolfe.

According to Jeff and Susan Bridges, taking on the family name in a larger context seemed a natural fit. “The word itself seems to hold so much. A bridge implies two sides, the space between them, and the possibility that what separates us might also connect us. We’re fascinated by what happens when different things come together — a photograph meets a poem, a painting meets a song, or a stranger meets a stranger. Something happens in the in-between.”

Susan, Jeff, and Jessie Bridges | Photo: Courtesy

Tying directly into the multi-purpose B-word and premise of the new gallery, the ground-breaking exhibition Taking It to the Bridge features imagery based mostly on, yes, bridges. The high-profile artist list includes famed photographer Richard Misrach, civil rights photographer Spider Martin (he of the iconic and “anthemic” 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery images fame), Lou Beach, Monte Dolack, Joshua Rashaad McFadden, Lawrence Jackson (Obama-era White House photographer), Lindsey Ross, and the two gallery owner/photographers Bridges.

This 1st Thursday will mark day one of the Bridges adventure, a work-in-progress and a gallery that promises to be more than just a gallery. That openness to evolution is built into the family project, as Jessie explains: “We’re coming to this with fresh eyes, a lot of questions, and a willingness to experiment. I want us to keep that spirit as the gallery grows — to try things, see what people respond to, and leave room to be surprised ourselves.

“We want it to feel special, but never intimidating. I ask a lot of questions, and I hope people who come here will feel comfortable doing the same.”

For more information, see bridgesgallery.com.