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SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (November 24, 2026) In 2010, Terry Delaney saw farmers in the Santa Ynez Valley leaving good produce in their fields after harvest, while families a few miles away didn’t have enough to eat. He got a few volunteers together and went out to pick what was left. That was the start of Veggie Rescue.

Sixteen years later, Veggie Rescue is going back to its gleaning roots. A two-year gift from Laura and Geof Wyatt is funding a new Volunteer Coordinator position, and Aria Tirion will be joining the staff to fill it. Her job is to bring in more volunteers so more fresh food reaches people who need it.

Aria will build a regular volunteer program at Shepherd Giving Farm, Veggie Rescue’s farm at Hilltop Ranch, six miles west of Buellton off Highway 246. Everything grown there is donated. She’ll also organize gleans of citrus, avocados, and other fruit and vegetables at homes and farms around the county, the way Terry and his volunteers did in the early years.

“I started my career as a social worker, first with kids in foster care and later with seniors through Adult Protective Services,” said Eryn Shugart, Executive Director of Veggie Rescue. “I sat in a lot of kitchens back then, and I learned that when a family is worried about food, everything else gets harder. Laura and Geof understand that. Their gift, and bringing Aria into this role, means we can say yes to homeowners with loaded orange trees and to volunteers who want to spend a morning at the farm. That turns into more fresh food on more tables. I’m thankful to them this Thanksgiving, and to all the volunteers who have been doing this work since 2010.”

The need is growing. As the Santa Barbara Independent reported on November 16, the county’s Department of Social Services estimates that about 9,000 local residents could lose SNAP food benefits under a proposed federal rule change. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County says visits to its locations are up by thousands since last year. Veggie Rescue’s partners are seeing it too, with more people coming in every month, and that’s especially hard to see during Thanksgiving week.

Veggie Rescue delivers fresh produce to about 70 nonprofit partners in Santa Barbara County, including food pantries, shelters, senior programs, schools, and after-school programs. In 2025 it rescued nearly 750,000 pounds of food, its most ever. With Aria recruiting, training, and scheduling volunteers, Veggie Rescue expects to bring in a lot more produce, give more to its current partners, and start adding new partners who are waiting for food. The goal is one million pounds a year.

“We asked Eryn and Veggie Rescue board member Lisa Palmer, ‘If you could have one wish for Veggie Rescue, what would it be?’ Without missing a beat, they said a volunteer coordinator,” said Laura and Geof Wyatt. “We love that our giving can help bring positive change, and this felt like exactly the right way to do it.”

Laura and Geof Wyatt are longtime Santa Barbara philanthropists who support education, the arts, the environment, health, and human services. They were recently named Philanthropists of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

How to help: If you have a fruit tree to share or a farm with produce to donate, or you’d like to volunteer at Shepherd Giving Farm or on a glean, contact Veggie Rescue at info@veggierescue.org or visit veggierescue.org.

About Veggie Rescue

Veggie Rescue (SYV Fruit & Vegetable Rescue) was founded in 2010 in the Santa Ynez Valley to rescue surplus fresh produce and get it to people facing hunger. Today the organization rescues and distributes fresh food to about 70 nonprofit partners across Santa Barbara County, and in 2026 launched Shepherd Giving Farm, a certified organic farm whose entire harvest is donated through Veggie Rescue’s network. Learn more at veggierescue.org.