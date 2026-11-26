This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

tructural workforce strain, declining insurance reimbursements and a pervasive lack of follow-up care are combining to create an existential crisis for maternal healthcare workers across the U.S. These critical challenges and other timely insights were presented at “Rebuilding Trust in Pregnancy and Postpartum Care,” a symposium held by the Pahl Center for the Study of Critical Social Issues at UC Santa Barbara.

Hosted by anthropology professor and 2024–26 Pahl Scholar Amy Boddy, the symposium, now in its sixth year, detailed findings from her cross-sectional study examining systemic medical dismissal during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Expert testimony was also provided by Dr. Anne Kennard, DO, an obstetrician-gynecologist and chair of the OB/GYN residency program at Santa Maria’s Marian Regional Medical Center in northern Santa Barbara County.

Nearly 80% of pregnant and postpartum participants reported experiencing at least one form of dismissal from their healthcare team, ranging from rushed appointments to unaddressed pain, according to Boddy’s research. Postpartum women reported significantly higher rates of dismissal across nearly every metric. A primary factor driving this pattern is a fundamental gap in medical knowledge regarding matrescence, the medical term for a woman’s biological, psychological and hormonal transition into motherhood.

“When we don’t know much about the biology and we don’t have a term for it, any symptom that comes up in pregnancy or postpartum can be dismissed” because of lack of understanding, Boddy said. “We just chalk it up to, ‘That’s just probably due to pregnancy. You just had a baby. Let’s wait and see.’”

Boddy’s study tracked how medical dismissal directly correlates with negative health outcomes. Participants reporting higher rates of dismissal exhibited higher scores for postpartum depression, reduced trust in providers and elevated feelings of loneliness.

Patient dismissal is not caused by unfeeling clinicians, Boddy emphasized, but rather by systemic institutional burnout. Care team surveys revealed that nearly half of responding nurses, doctors and midwives reported feeling exhausted by their workload, while fewer than half felt their institutional decisionmakers cared about their personal wellbeing.

Kennard outlined the economic mechanisms driving these clinical pressures, pointing to severe disparities in medical reimbursement rates where identical surgical procedures are reimbursed at significantly lower rates when performed in female reproductive care compared to male counterparts.

“Women’s care and women’s time is systematically undervalued,” Kennard said. “And when we do procedures for women versus men, the exact same procedure is paid three times what it is for men as it is for women. It makes the whole system unsustainable, it makes it unsafe for women and it makes it unsafe for clinicians that are practicing within it.”

Both researchers concluded that solutions must target systemic reform rather than individual clinician effort.

“The problem is not the people, it’s the system that they are in,” Boddy said. “Women are dismissed, especially after birth, and we see that it goes with lower trust, depression and loneliness. The care team, which is (mostly) women, is stretched thin, dismissed themselves and unsupported by their institutions. Both women in this group are carrying the burden of this broken medical system.”

Shaunak Sastry, the center director and Stephen D. and Louise A. Pahl Endowed Professor of Communication, emphasized the study’s timeliness and important revelations concerning healthcare delivery.

“We are thankful to Dr. Boddy and her team for initiating what we hope will be a sustained effort into improving the conditions in which mothers engage with healthcare systems,” Sastry said. “Dr. Boddy’s research provides the evidence base for launching broader and more system-focused interventions that prioritize maternal mental health. The Pahl Center is proud to support research that sheds light on this ongoing societal problem.”