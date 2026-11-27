The Santa Barbara Independent republishes stories from CalMatters.org on state and local issues impacting readers in Santa Barbara County.

California has confirmed more measles cases this year than in the previous two years combined, and its biggest outbreak spread through the unvaccinated pockets of one of the state’s most vaccinated counties.

Just days ago, the U.S. lost its status as a measles-free nation, but Californians shouldn’t panic, public health officials said. Most Californians are likely protected, but people who are unsure of their vaccination status should check.

Pockets of unvaccinated communities have driven local outbreaks in the state, including two earlier this year in Shasta and Riverside counties as well as a regional outbreak in Sacramento and Placer counties.

The Sacramento-Placer outbreak, this year’s largest, sickened 21 people. The outbreak began when a family member of a Placer County resident traveled to South Carolina. More than 98% of prekindergarten kids have been vaccinated in Placer County, said Dr. Rob Oldham, the county’s health officer, but health officials estimate fewer than half of the people in the communities where the virus spread were vaccinated. All of the cases occurred among unvaccinated individuals or people with unknown vaccination status, said Oldham, who added that it could have easily turned into a much larger outbreak.

Dr. Phuong Luu, Sacramento County’s health officer, said 450 people were exposed in her county alone. The health department temporarily reassigned people across seven divisions to contact and monitor people who had been exposed.

She called the measles elimination status loss “a sad day for public health” and said it is more critical than ever that Californians stay up to date on vaccinations.

“People in California don’t stay in California, and people from other states come to visit,” Luu said. “And so the best way to protect yourself is to be fully vaccinated and ensure that your loved ones are fully vaccinated.”

Measles elimination status loss

Last week, international health officials with the Pan American Health Organization stripped the U.S. of its measles elimination status, a designation indicating that the highly infectious disease had stopped circulating in the country. The U.S. held this status for more than two decades.

The U.S. first eliminated measles in 2000 primarily through vaccination efforts, but anti-vaccine sentiment grew over time and vaulted to national prominence with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Uncontrolled outbreaks in Pennsylvania, Texas, South Carolina, Arizona and Utah sickened more than 8,000 people and killed more than a dozen since 2025.

Dr. Sanchi Malhotra, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UCLA Health, called the status loss “embarrassing.”

“Children are getting sick and dying from something we have a very good vaccine against,” Malhotra said.

Unvaccinated communities fuel California outbreaks

The state has confirmed 60 measles cases this year, a sharp jump from the 25 documented last year and 15 the year prior. Yet California has one of the highest immunization rates in the nation.

Nearly 96% of incoming kindergartners were vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella at the start of the 2025-26 school year, according to data sent by the state health department to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s higher than the 95% target that prevents measles from spreading unchecked in a community.

State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement last week that high vaccination rates prevented larger outbreaks in California. Pan noted that in September a person with measles traveled by bus and train from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, potentially exposing hundreds of people, but there were no additional cases.

Vaccination rates have remained high and steady in California since the state implemented strict laws governing school enrollment and vaccine requirements in 2015, but experts still urge caution.

Measles vaccination rates dropped in recent years among California’s immediate neighboring states to levels well below the threshold needed to prevent widespread transmission.

“We have to be more vigilant,” Oldham said. “We’ve had these pockets that have always existed, but if they reach a critical mass it will make things more difficult.”

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF, also said Californians cannot become complacent about vaccination.

“Infectious diseases are not limited to borders,” Chin-Hong said. “What we have in California is a big force field, but that force field could be weakened.”

People who are unsure about their vaccination status should talk to their primary care doctor to check whether they need to be tested for measles immunity or receive an updated shot, Chin-Hong said.

Expert medical groups and public health organizations recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine, which is 97% effective against measles and additional protection against mumps and rubella. No vaccine ever provides 100% protection, Malhotra said, but in the rare instances when a vaccinated person contracts measles the vaccine also protects against severe complications and hospitalization.

“The biggest myth is it’s just another childhood illness,” Malhotra said. Measles can cause pneumonia, inflammation of the brain, pregnancy complications and death.

“Measles is the most infectious disease we have. It’s a canary in the coal mine,” Malhotra said. “If we’re seeing measles outbreaks, it makes us worry what other vaccine-preventable diseases are on the horizon.”