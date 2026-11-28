Seeing and hearing the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra sans official conductor should be a normal, business-as-usual experience by now, especially since it has been thus since the group launched in 1972 and has had many appearances in Santa Barbara. Yet it is still a bit disarming to watch the group, which launched the new, and 108th (!) CAMA “International Series” at The Granada Theatre recently, in what could still be considered a headless, driverless format.

A certain “what’s wrong with this picture?” response can still sneak into our conditioned classical listener brains. But the sound and the ensemble mesh amount to the proof of concept, once again impressing us with a refreshingly light-ish Baroque/classical/contemporary program of Handel, Mozart, Haydn, and new growth piece by Katie Jenkins, Elixir of Life (elixir, indeed). An added attraction was the welcome return of the young British piano sensation, Isata Kanneh-Mason, who has now performed on various Santa Barbara stages a few times, for our listening pleasure.

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Orpheus remains a testament to human-driven, democratic action, and cohesion. Those qualities were immediately apparent from the taut sheen, balance, and drive of the opener, Suite from Water Music of Handel — refreshing in its expansion beyond the usual suspect pieces from this iconic score. Each of the six sections was treated with care, passion, and precision.

Kanneh-Mason, in a sparkling green gown, brought her expected understated command to Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat. Passages of restraint, like moments under glass, give way to more free-spirited play, in keeping with the Mozartean ideal. Her larghetto emerged as one of those seemingly perfect Mozart slow movements, elegant yet emotive and a sprightly finale arrived replete with a solo cadenza with flash and flourish absent previously in the piece.

Post-ovation, Kanneh-Mason returned for an encore of Prokofiev’s “Prélude” (piece No. 7) from the 10 Pieces for Piano, a simple, melodic theme adorned by flowing elaborations. In this latest local showing, the pianist proved tasteful and dazzling by turns, once again.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, presented by CAMA, November 11, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

The new Katie Jenkins work, Elixir of Life (a co-commission by the Orpheus and Friends of Chamber Music Denver) was a feature moment for Orpheus violinist Maureen Nelson, with blue-tinted coif (and she knows how to fling it). A bounding energy and references to Welsh folk music (Jenkins is Welsh) marks the opening of the piece, which takes some dark-ish turns but remains largely celebratory in feeling.

Elixir is a perfectly accessible example of a contemporary music enterprise, which also sports a short solo violin section, dipping into folk fiddle waters, with swooping glissandos and an earthy double stop. The composer tops that off with a jubilant, odd-meter finale, to satisfying ends.

Haydn’s Symphony No. 92 in E-flat, in a handsome reading by the orchestra, served as a perfect end piece to this generally understated but buoyant and richly rewarding program. Rest assured: Gravitas — and conductors — are still to come in the CAMA season plan.