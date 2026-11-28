SBIFF just keeps getting spiffier by the minute. With last week’s announcement of the addition of Penélope Cruz receiving the Arlington Artist of the Year Award, the international star power got even brighter.

The tribute on February 11, 2027, at the Arlington Theatre will spotlight her recent standout performances, including in Olivia Wilde’s Sundance hit The Invite (a very funny film now streaming) and TIFF People’s Choice Award winner La Bola Negra from directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, as well as her upcoming role in Florian Zeller’s Bunker, in which she stars opposite Javier Bardem.

Cruz’s extraordinary film career spans more than 30 years. “Over the past three decades, Penélope has evolved into one of cinema’s most surprising and revelatory performers. Witnessing her growth as an artist, and the depth and maturity she has brought to each new role, has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling.

Penelope Cruz | Credit: Nico Bustos

Andrew Garfield | Photo: Maarten DeBoer

John Malkovich | Credit: Lukas Beck

Rosalind Eleazar | Credit: Will Aldersley

Kate O Flynn | Credit: Vanessa Valentine

Anthony Ippolito | Credit: Macrae Marran

Carrie Coon | Credit: Heather Hazzan

Inde Navarrette | Credit: Emily Sandifer

Jordan Firstman | Credit: Courtesy

Jaafar Jackson | Credit: Jonathan Jacobs

Mariana di Girolamo | Credit: Courtesy

Other SBIFF honorees announced to-date include Anne Hathaway, who will receive the American Riviera Award on February 5, 2027 at the Arlington, where she will also have an in-person tribute and conversation celebrating her career, with a focus on her remarkable performance as Penelope in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which this week’s Los Angeles Times said was the most likely film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture.

In The Odyssey, Hathaway delivers a moving and layered portrayal of a woman fighting to protect her family and kingdom while awaiting her husband’s return, serving as the emotional core of this sweeping epic that has garnered rave reviews and grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide since its July release.

Always a buzzy evening, the 2027 Virtuosos Awards on February 7, 2027, will honor Carrie Coon for The Liberation, Mariana di Girólamo for Wild Horse Nine, Rosalind Eleazar for Misty Green, Jordan Firstman for Club Kid, Anthony Ippolito for I Play Rocky, Jaafar Jackson for Michael, Inde Navarrette for Obsession, and Kate O’Flynn for Tender Loving Care.

As previously announced, Andrew Garfield will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award on February 6, 2027, for his latest performance in Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, the story of OpenAI and a two-decade artificial intelligence arms race. And John Malkovich will receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award on February 12, 2027 for his performance in Martin McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine, where he stars alongside Sam Rockwell as a pair of CIA agents who travel from Santiago to Easter Island on the eve of the 1973 Chilean coup, where they confront their dark pasts and become entangled in present-day conspiracies.

The 42nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 3-13, 2027. Passes for the 2027 festival are on sale now at sbiff.org.