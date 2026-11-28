You may have noticed a familiar name in the credits of Disney’s new animated short Lilo & Scratch, which opened on November 25, along with the new animated feature film Hexed. Grace Fisher has become such a beloved Santa Barbara philanthropist (the Grace Fisher Foundation’s 9th Annual Winter Music Showcase returns to the Granada on December 13) that not everyone is aware that she is also an accomplished composer.

Fisher and fellow composer Haim Mazar teamed together to create the score for Lilo & Scratch, which blends a nine-piece Hawaiian ensemble with a 70-piece symphony orchestra conducted by Mazar. As Fisher told the industry trade publication Variety, “Disney movies and parks were a big part of the magic and wonder of my childhood. To be a part of that legacy is incredible. When I lost the ability to play my instruments, I needed to find another way to create. Adaptive technology has allowed me to compose and forge an even deeper relationship to music. Haim has been a tremendous influence and mentor for me. He’s so talented and knowledgeable and really raised the bar for me to push myself.”

‘Lilo & Scratch’ | Credit: Disney Animation

As for being part of the Disney family now, “They’re big shoes to fill,” said Fisher in a release about the film. “Being a part of this, continuing the legacies of these characters, is a dream come true, both as a composer and as a total fan.”

Well known for her dozens of community collaborations, Fisher was just 17 years old and preparing for a future in music when she developed a rare illness that left her paralyzed from the neck down. She learned to play instruments (and paint) using her mouth and uses adaptive technology to help her compose music.

The Winter Music Showcase, her signature annual benefit event, includes orchestral and vocal performances, dance, original music by Fisher, and collaborations that celebrate what the arts can do to connect and inspire. Returning favorites include Grammy winner Michael McDonald, along with Jackson Gillies, the Santa Barbara Chamber Players, and more.

All proceeds go to support free, year-round inclusive arts programs at the Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza. For tickets, see ticketing.granadasb.org/22848. View the Lilo & Scratch trailer at tinyurl.com/4sbencc6.