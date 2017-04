Crescencio Ramos Ramirez, 33, of Santa Barbara, drowned on 3/30 off the sandspit at Santa Barbara Harbor while reportedly trying to help a young girl struggling in the surf. Two city college students rescued the girl, and a surfer pulled Ramirez to the sand. Emergency personnel found the father of two unresponsive; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Ramirez worked at the Bacara and El Encanto, according to a GoFundMe page.