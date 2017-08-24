Yoga Teaching in Santa Barbara

In the last decade, Santa Barbara has seen an ever-greater blossoming of yoga studios, practitioners, and teacher-training programs that fill a particular niche, attracting a broader, younger crowd with their variegated approach to yoga.

Yasa Yoga founders Stephanie and Ryan Besler moved their studio from Scottsdale, Arizona, to an astounding church-like structure on Mission Street in 2011, when Stephanie, a UCSB alum, wanted to return to the community she loved deeply. The Beslers’ style blends the ashtanga and Iyengar lineages, and they “wanted to bring something new and different to the community.” The Beslers co-teach, balancing “masculine and feminine energy” in the lessons. “You get that ‘mom-and-pop’ feel,” Stephanie said of the training vibe. Beyond equipping their teachers with a tool belt of safe teaching methods and effective marketing skills, the Beslers emphasize a continual willingness to grow. “There’s a humble confidence that is so importance in being a good yoga instructor,” Stephanie said.

By Paul Wellman

Summerland’s Evolation is also owned by a husband-wife pair ​— ​the word yoga does mean “to yoke or unite,” after all ​— ​Mark Drost and Zefea Samson, who both have a largely Bikram-influenced lineage. Nestled in a serene Summerland space, their white-walled shelter overlooks the blue Pacific in a mind-clearing oasis. Theirs is a small, hands-on, intensive 500-hour course founded in Bikram’s and Iyengar’s philosophies.

The pair take and teach the principles and poses they found accessible and inspiring about Bikram ​— ​a controversial hot-yoga brand known for its powerful effects, widespread popularity, and litigious founder, Bikram Choudhury ​— ​and transform it into something more. “What made Bikram so successful … it’s so simple. But we feel like you go in this narrow hallway or doorway of yoga; a lot of people are looking for more; [they want] to keep that simplicity but open a few more doors.” Samson said Evolation creates a “support system,” and the teachers have gone on to spread the practice worldwide, from Madrid to Missoula to Malawi.

For many yogis, it’s all about the networks and community support, not just as a teacher, but as a resident of the world. At CorePower Yoga, which has locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta among 170 CorePower studios nationwide, owner and director Cara Ferrick said community-building is what keeps yogis coming back — 400 yogis a day in S.B., 220 in Goleta. At CorePower trainings, teachers learn a foundational vinyasa power yoga sequence, with classes offered on weeknights and weekends so as not to interrupt the flow of regular life. “There’s a practicality behind it,” said Goleta studio manager Tricia Cook of why she picked CorePower’s part-time training schedule. “I didn’t need to drop everything for two months. You come out with a sequence, how to teach it, [how to] keep students safe in transitions.”

Empowerment meets practicality at Power of Your Om, too, where owner Adrienne Smith provides a goal-oriented approach to handling life’s challenges. Smith, who used to work in product development for health-care-products corporation Kimberly-Clark, offers an “open, fun environment” with a power yoga sequence foundation where unpretentiousness is the key. She remembers her first yoga class giving her a buzzing calm and clarity she’d never felt before, and she hopes her teachers-to-be come out clearer not just about what to teach, but about who they are. “A lot of it is about personal power, passion, showing up as a ‘yes’ and seeing what’s holding you back from your authentic self.”

By Paul Wellman

Deep truths are all but inescapable to the focused yogic mind, said DiviniTree’s Rachel Wilkins; they almost come crashing in. “It’s a deep churning and peeling back the layers. You’re totally raw, totally bare; you can’t really hide when you’re up there teaching.” At DiviniTree, a very popular spot on East De la Guerra Street that offers teacher trainings this fall, White Lotus graduate Wilkins leads a training program that emphasizes creativity. A dancer who’s “always trying to channel a little bit of Bowie,” Wilkins teaches her teachers a “very organic, improvisational flow.” Through her, the mountaintop teachings of White Lotus unfold in sensual, musical classes and art projects, with the flow series evolving evermore in electronic rhythms.

Yoga will no doubt continue to expand and to grow in Santa Barbara, a city now forever tied to the evolution of the practice. For yoga itself, as with its poses, “there will always be adjustments,” White said. “The enlightenment of today can become the ignorance of tomorrow.”

By Paul Wellman