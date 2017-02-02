Bacara Again for Sale

Bacara Resort & Spa is again for sale, four years after the 360-room hotel was purchased in 2013 by Pacific Hospitality Group from Ohana Real Estate Investors, who had picked it up in 2011 from ADCO Group for an estimated $104 million. The current listing price is not being disclosed, said Pacific chief investment officer Kory Kramer. He promised “guests and the local community can continue to expect the same esteemed level of service at the luxury property” while the property is shopped around. “We will continue to be transparent and share information throughout the marketing process,” he said.