Indy Local Heroes Films

This series of 15 documentary shorts, one of which will play before a number of mostly Santa Barbara–related films, profile some of the recipients of this paper’s 2016 Local Heroes Awards. From much-honored to the most humble, the Heroes collectively reflect the vigorous spirit in our community, and hundreds have been recognized since the first issue of The Santa Barbara Independent back in 1986. Phyllis de Picciotto, who founded the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 32 years ago, and husband Stan Roden, a former District Attorney for Santa Barbara County, said they were “honored to capture the stories of these extraordinary people chosen as Local Heroes,” as their production company, baba2films, has for the past three years.

Organized by individual Hero, the list of times and the film that the short precedes is as follows:

Dennis Apel, peaceful warrior

Tuesday, February 7, 8:40 p.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 3), before Santa Barbara Documentary Shorts

David Asbell, director of Lobero Theatre

Friday, February 10, 5:40 p.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 3), before Santa Barbara Documentary Shorts

Mark Asman, a priest for all seasons

Thursday, February 9, 8:40 p.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 3), before Santa Barbara Shorts

Magda Barnes, awash in love

Monday, February 6, 5:20 p.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 2), before Every 40 Years

Kristianne Clifford-Schell, freedom to forgive

Tuesday, February 7, 8 a.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 1), before Every 40 Years

Bruce and David Corwin, open-armed theater owners

Saturday, February 11, 5:40 p.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 3), before Santa Barbara Shorts

Jason Emrich, an answered prayer

Thursday, February 2, 8:40 p.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 3), before The Gateway Bug

Joan Fairfield, witness advocate

Friday, February 3, 10:20 a.m. ​— ​Fiesta 5 (Theater 2), before The Gateway Bug

Lee Heller, animal advocate

Thursday, February 9, 5:20 p.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 2), before Gaviota: The End of Southern California

Barbara Ireland, fundraiser extraordinaire

Saturday, February 11, 7 p.m. ​— ​Lobero Theatre, before Gaviota: The End of Southern California

Alagie Jammeh, fighting for human rights

Tuesday, February 7, 7:20 p.m. ​— ​Fiesta 5 (Theater 2), before Lives Well Lived

Doug Mershon, tutor and friend

Wednesday, February 8, 8 a.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 1), before Lives Well Lived

Jennifer Parks, our motherly mortician

Wednesday, February 8, 2 p.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 1), before Seraphonium Live!

Willie Poindexter, teacher of kindness

Saturday, February 11, 9 p.m. ​— ​Metro 4 (Theater 4), before Seraphonium Live!

Gary Sangenitto, bass player

Friday, February 10, 4:20 p.m. ​— ​Fiesta 5 (Theater 2), before The Cat That Changed America