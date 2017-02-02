Indy Local Heroes Films

This series of 15 documentary shorts, one of which will play before a number of mostly Santa Barbara–related films, profile some of the recipients of this paper’s 2016 Local Heroes Awards. From much-honored to the most humble, the Heroes collectively reflect the vigorous spirit in our community, and hundreds have been recognized since the first issue of The Santa Barbara Independent back in 1986. Phyllis de Picciotto, who founded the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 32 years ago, and husband Stan Roden, a former District Attorney for Santa Barbara County, said they were “honored to capture the stories of these extraordinary people chosen as Local Heroes,” as their production company, baba2films, has for the past three years.
Organized by individual Hero, the list of times and the film that the short precedes is as follows:
Dennis Apel, peaceful warrior
Tuesday, February 7, 8:40 p.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 3), before Santa Barbara Documentary Shorts
David Asbell, director of Lobero Theatre
Friday, February 10, 5:40 p.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 3), before Santa Barbara Documentary Shorts
Mark Asman, a priest for all seasons
Thursday, February 9, 8:40 p.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 3), before Santa Barbara Shorts
Magda Barnes, awash in love
Monday, February 6, 5:20 p.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 2), before Every 40 Years
Kristianne Clifford-Schell, freedom to forgive
Tuesday, February 7, 8 a.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 1), before Every 40 Years
Bruce and David Corwin, open-armed theater owners
Saturday, February 11, 5:40 p.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 3), before Santa Barbara Shorts
Jason Emrich, an answered prayer
Thursday, February 2, 8:40 p.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 3), before The Gateway Bug
Joan Fairfield, witness advocate
Friday, February 3, 10:20 a.m. — Fiesta 5 (Theater 2), before The Gateway Bug
Lee Heller, animal advocate
Thursday, February 9, 5:20 p.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 2), before Gaviota: The End of Southern California
Barbara Ireland, fundraiser extraordinaire
Saturday, February 11, 7 p.m. — Lobero Theatre, before Gaviota: The End of Southern California
Alagie Jammeh, fighting for human rights
Tuesday, February 7, 7:20 p.m. — Fiesta 5 (Theater 2), before Lives Well Lived
Doug Mershon, tutor and friend
Wednesday, February 8, 8 a.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 1), before Lives Well Lived
Jennifer Parks, our motherly mortician
Wednesday, February 8, 2 p.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 1), before Seraphonium Live!
Willie Poindexter, teacher of kindness
Saturday, February 11, 9 p.m. — Metro 4 (Theater 4), before Seraphonium Live!
Gary Sangenitto, bass player
Friday, February 10, 4:20 p.m. — Fiesta 5 (Theater 2), before The Cat That Changed America