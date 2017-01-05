Let Leonard Peltier Go Free

I don’t know which Native Americans killed FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams in the notorious 1975 shootout in Oglala, South Dakota. Nor do I know the identity of the federal lawman who shot and killed Joe Stuntz, the American Indian Movement (AIM) member. But what is troubling is that federal prosecutors don’t know either, yet Leonard Peltier has spent 41 years behind bars for the FBI agents’ deaths. Now, in the waning days of the Obama administration, Peltier has petitioned President Obama to commute his sentence.

I was there on the Jumping Bull ranch on that hot June day in 1975 when some of the bullets were flying, recording the exchange of gunfire as part of my coverage for NPR. I’ve been able to interview Peltier several times since then, most recently from Florida’s maximum-security Coleman penitentiary. The audio file of that conversation is below, and edited-for print extracts follow this story.

Over the last four decades, many groups, including Amnesty International, have advocated for Peltier’s release. Amnesty maintains that Leonard Peltier, who is 72 and in ill health, did not get a fair trial. The former director of Amnesty International U.S.A., Jack Healey, has produced 11 video testimonials for Peltier’s release in recent years from famous actors and musicians, including Ringo Starr, Bonnie Raitt, Harry Belafonte, and the late Pete Seeger.

Over the course of his imprisonment, Healey said, high-profile advocates such as Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Mother Teresa, and actor Robert De Niro all have lobbied the White House to free Peltier. In the last six months, he said, Robert Redford, who produced the documentary Incident at Oglala about the 1975 shootout and its aftermath, has met with President Obama to make the case in person. A former Franciscan priest, Healey said he is sending a message to Pope Francis through his friend Boston Cardinal O’Malley: “If I can reach the Holy Father to reach President Obama, I’ve done my job.”

© Kevin McKiernan

President Obama now has two weeks — until January 20 — to decide whether to release Leonard Peltier.

Though Peltier’s current clemency plea is on humanitarian grounds for his age and declining health, the violations of legal procedure that occurred during trial continue to astound. The government has never produced an eyewitness to the deaths of the agents. The prime witness during Peltier’s extradition from Canada, Myrtle Poor Bear, later recanted, saying she’d signed three affidavits under pressure from FBI agents. When she tried to come forward to tell her story at Peltier’s trial, the North Dakota judge ruled her incompetent and barred that testimony.

The U.S. Attorney was castigated by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals for its use of the “fabricated evidence” — which prosecutors later acknowledged to be false — to secure Peltier’s extradition. In the past, Peltier has admitted to “firing in their direction,” meaning toward the FBI agents during the shootout, but said he did so “because they were firing at me.” The appeals court also chastised prosecutors for misconduct in withholding from the jury a key ballistics test that eliminated Peltier’s gun as the murder weapon.

© Kevin McKiernan

Peltier was indicted on the same evidence that ended up acquitting his two codefendants on the grounds of self-defense. However, his codefendants’ trial was held separately, before an all-white jury, in Iowa. Their jury heard evidence from the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights about the “climate of fear” on the reservation between 1973 — when Indian activists occupied Wounded Knee for 10 weeks — and the shootout in 1975. Peltier told me, “Conditions there were worse than third world countries. … People … were being murdered, and people were living in terror.”

His codefendants’ jury also learned of an FBI connection to an anti-AIM group that called itself the GOONs (Guardians of the Oglala Nation). Some jurors said afterward that testimony countered the FBI’s claim of neutrality between Indian factions following the Wounded Knee siege. Testimony about casualties during that 71-day siege in 1973 (in which two Indians were shot to death, and two lawmen and a dozen Indians wounded) was also blocked at Peltier’s trial.

In fact, the climate of fear back then matched anything I have experienced in reporting from war zones in Central America and the Middle East. Former U.S. Senator James Abourzek (D-SD) told me that the near-lawless atmosphere on the reservation approached “total anarchy.” In those days almost everyone was armed and the reservation resembled the Wild West. I once was threatened with guns in my face when I tried to film a GOON squad roadblock; on another occasion I was slammed up against a wall by GOONs, who tended to perceive the entire press corps as AIM sympathizers. The brakes on my car were cut, and, on one occasion, a high-powered rifle blew a hole in an automobile in which I was riding.

My experiences pale by comparison to the beatings, fire-bombings, and drive-by shootings were common during the period; at least 28 murders of Indians still remain unsolved, and the Oglala Sioux tribe has repeatedly petitioned the federal government to reopen these cases.

Former Senior U.S. District Judge Fred Nichol, who tried many of the Wounded Knee cases, told me in a filmed interview, “The FBI and the GOON squad worked pretty much together … because they were against AIM.” In a 1984 televised interview that I conducted for PBS Frontline, a leader of the GOON squad claimed that FBI agents provided his group with intelligence on AIM and, in one instance, “armor piercing” bullets for use against AIM members who, like the GOONs, were heavily armed at the time.

© Kevin McKiernan