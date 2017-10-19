WEATHER »
The Hurricane Deck trail is one of the popular routes at the southern reaches of the Los Padres National Forest.

Brandon Yadegari

Congressman Salud Carbajal and Senator Kamala Harris Introduce Central Coast Heritage Act

The Central Coast Heritage Act — introduced on 10/16 by Congressmember Salud Carbajal and Senator Kamala Harris — seeks wilderness designation for nearly 250,000 acres of public land, including four new wilderness areas in the Carrizo Plain National Monument, while expanding nine existing areas in Los Padres National Forest. The legislation would also establish the 400-mile-long Condor National Recreation Trail. Wilderness designation prohibits logging and mining, as well as vehicles and new roads.



