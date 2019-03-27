Ricky Barajas, Graphic Designer Meet the Indy’s Newest Hire

Name: Ricky Barajas

Title: Graphic Designer

Hey! We just hired you. Tell us about yourself. I’m Ricky! I’m originally from Lancaster and I moved here to start at UCSB a few years ago. I majored in English, and one day I’d love to be a professor.

Why’d you want to work here? What pulled you to the paper? When I was in college, I was an editor for an on-campus magazine, where I learned about graphic design and became interested in choosing a career that would allow me to work for a publication.

What’s your favorite thing about Santa Barbara? My favorite thing about Santa Barbara is the landscape. Don’t get me wrong — I love the Joshua trees back home, and Lancaster has the amazing poppy reserve, but I also love not having to deal with tumbleweeds in my backyard.