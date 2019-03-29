Bailey

Photo: Bonnie Baker

Bailey is a beautiful young, female Labrador/pitbull mix who is in search of her lifelong loving home. She’s is about 18-months-old and weighs 55 lbs. Bailey is looking for an active owner as she loves to go on long walks, runs, and other activities.

K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Bailey for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Bailey, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9am – 12:30, 1:30 – 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9 PALS website www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society.

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer,non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.K-9PALS.org or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.