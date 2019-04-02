Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Athletes of the Week: Cade Pierson and Eric Yang S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont Tennis Star and UCSB Catcher

March 24-30

Cade Pierson, Westmont tennis

The junior swept her No. 1 singles matches against Arizona Christian (6-3, 6-0) and Ottawa University (6-0, 6-0) as the Warrior women clinched the GSAC title.

Eric Yang, UCSB baseball

The junior catcher went 7-for-9 in the Gauchos’ first two games at Cal State Fullerton with a home run and six RBIs. He is hitting .422 and leads the team in RBIs (25).