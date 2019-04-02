Athletes of the Week: Cade Pierson and Eric Yang
S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont Tennis Star and UCSB Catcher
March 24-30
Cade Pierson, Westmont tennis
The junior swept her No. 1 singles matches against Arizona Christian (6-3, 6-0) and Ottawa University (6-0, 6-0) as the Warrior women clinched the GSAC title.
Eric Yang, UCSB baseball
The junior catcher went 7-for-9 in the Gauchos’ first two games at Cal State Fullerton with a home run and six RBIs. He is hitting .422 and leads the team in RBIs (25).