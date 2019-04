Indy Beats: David Archuleta

At age 16, David Archuleta became known worldwide for his vocal prowess thanks to American Idol. Twelve-years later and the singer is still making beautiful music. His silken voice evokes shivers, whether he is busting out a catchy pop song, a stirring ballad, or a cover — his haunting duet with Libbie Linton on Peter Gabriel’s “Don’t Give Up” is exceptional. Listen here to a few of Archuleta’s hits.