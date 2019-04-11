Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bearing Arms

The right to bear arms is a fundamental constitutional right. It is a critical component of freedom in America.

Today, this fundamental right is viewed differently by the right and the left. Those on the right seek to preserve the right to bear arms and remain free. Those on the left overwhelmingly strive to erode these freedoms.

Why does the left fear an armed citizenry? Could it be they do not want Americans to be free? An armed citizenry is a free one.

Today the left and the Democrat Party are becoming more and more radical. In fact, socialism is their end game. And it would be hard to force a free, armed citizenry to bow down to radical socialist views.

Wake up, America. We must preserve our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms if we are to remain a free people.